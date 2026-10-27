V-Xpress Strengthens Appointment Delivery For Quick Commerce Growth With A 90%+ Service Level
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: V-Xpress, the express cargo arm of V-Trans (India) Ltd. and a Green Channel partner to leading quick commerce companies, is strengthening its Appointment Delivery service to meet the growing needs of quick commerce and organised retail. With a 90%+ service level, the company helps businesses manage deliveries around pre-agreed dates and confirmed warehouse receiving slots.
V-Xpress supports suppliers with time-bound B2B cargo movement. Its Appointment Delivery service also caters to modern trade, retail chains and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) locations.
The service addresses a practical challenge for suppliers: a missed receiving slot can lead to waiting time, rejected consignments, penalties and delayed stock availability. By aligning shipment planning with confirmed appointments, V-Xpress helps businesses manage warehouse arrivals and keep replenishment schedules predictable.
Dedicated capacity for appointment-based delivery
V-Xpress supports its Appointment Delivery service through more than 40 dedicated centres with a combined storage capacity of 50,000 sq. ft. The company currently handles approximately 10,000 tonnes of deliveries per month through this service and plans to double this monthly volume over the next year. New touchpoints in the Narasapura and Dabaspet industrial areas will further strengthen access for local businesses.
Technology integration and shipment visibility
V-Xpress currently provides GPS-based tracking and last-mile shipment visibility to support its Green Channel partners. API integration with partner platforms is in the final stages and aims to improve shipment data exchange and visibility across delivery operations. Electronic proof of delivery (e-POD) provides delivery confirmation and supports the reconciliation of delivery records.
“Our Appointment Delivery service helps quick commerce and modern trade suppliers meet receiving schedules, reduce delays and keep goods moving efficiently,” said Aditya Shah, Executive Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer, V-Xpress.
Growing network across southern states with more than 15 new outlets in Karnataka and 150+ job opportunities
Alongside its service enhancement, V-Xpress is strengthening its presence across southern states, with more than 15 new outlets in Karnataka. These initiatives are expected to create more than 150 job opportunities across the region while bringing pickup and delivery services closer to businesses and industrial clusters.
The network expansion is being driven largely through Business Partners and includes Bengaluru, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Mangalore, Davangere, Sirsi, Bagalkot and Devanahalli, along with the Harohalli, Jigani, Hindupur and Bidadi industrial areas.
For students and individuals, the Box-N-Ship door-to-door service helps move personal belongings from hostels or campuses to hometowns, with competitive prices offered as part of a festival promotion. The service makes it easier to arrange the movement of belongings through a single logistics provider.
About V-Xpress
V-Xpress is the door-to-door express cargo division of V-Trans (India) Ltd. It offers multimodal express cargo services for businesses and individuals through a pan-India network, with solutions including Appointment Delivery.
Part of a logistics organisation established in 1958, V-Xpress draws on close to seven decades of group experience. The Group operates through three complementary verticals: V-Trans for surface transportation, V-Xpress for express cargo, and V-Logis for warehousing and third-party logistics, offering integrated logistics solutions under one umbrella.
V-Xpress supports suppliers with time-bound B2B cargo movement. Its Appointment Delivery service also caters to modern trade, retail chains and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) locations.
The service addresses a practical challenge for suppliers: a missed receiving slot can lead to waiting time, rejected consignments, penalties and delayed stock availability. By aligning shipment planning with confirmed appointments, V-Xpress helps businesses manage warehouse arrivals and keep replenishment schedules predictable.
Dedicated capacity for appointment-based delivery
V-Xpress supports its Appointment Delivery service through more than 40 dedicated centres with a combined storage capacity of 50,000 sq. ft. The company currently handles approximately 10,000 tonnes of deliveries per month through this service and plans to double this monthly volume over the next year. New touchpoints in the Narasapura and Dabaspet industrial areas will further strengthen access for local businesses.
Technology integration and shipment visibility
V-Xpress currently provides GPS-based tracking and last-mile shipment visibility to support its Green Channel partners. API integration with partner platforms is in the final stages and aims to improve shipment data exchange and visibility across delivery operations. Electronic proof of delivery (e-POD) provides delivery confirmation and supports the reconciliation of delivery records.
“Our Appointment Delivery service helps quick commerce and modern trade suppliers meet receiving schedules, reduce delays and keep goods moving efficiently,” said Aditya Shah, Executive Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer, V-Xpress.
Growing network across southern states with more than 15 new outlets in Karnataka and 150+ job opportunities
Alongside its service enhancement, V-Xpress is strengthening its presence across southern states, with more than 15 new outlets in Karnataka. These initiatives are expected to create more than 150 job opportunities across the region while bringing pickup and delivery services closer to businesses and industrial clusters.
The network expansion is being driven largely through Business Partners and includes Bengaluru, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Mangalore, Davangere, Sirsi, Bagalkot and Devanahalli, along with the Harohalli, Jigani, Hindupur and Bidadi industrial areas.
For students and individuals, the Box-N-Ship door-to-door service helps move personal belongings from hostels or campuses to hometowns, with competitive prices offered as part of a festival promotion. The service makes it easier to arrange the movement of belongings through a single logistics provider.
About V-Xpress
V-Xpress is the door-to-door express cargo division of V-Trans (India) Ltd. It offers multimodal express cargo services for businesses and individuals through a pan-India network, with solutions including Appointment Delivery.
Part of a logistics organisation established in 1958, V-Xpress draws on close to seven decades of group experience. The Group operates through three complementary verticals: V-Trans for surface transportation, V-Xpress for express cargo, and V-Logis for warehousing and third-party logistics, offering integrated logistics solutions under one umbrella.
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