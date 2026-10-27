Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura Advances Cultural Diplomacy And Pins Sultanate Badge On Deputy Minister Harry Theoharis

MENAFN - GetNews)"H.E. Deputy Minister Harry Theoharis of Greece and HRH Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura of Sultanate of Maguindanao"Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) met His Excellency Haris Theoharis on September 28 to advance cultural diplomacy, present official pins, and discuss the 11th World Royal Summit for June 2027.

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ATHENS, GREECE - October 27, 2026 - Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of We Care for Humanity (WCH) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Maguindanao, met with His Excellency Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, on September 28 at his official office in Athens. The delegation was warmly assisted by Dr. Nikolaos Pavlidis, Secretary to the Deputy Minister.

The high-level session established a vital foundation for cultural diplomacy between the Sultanate of Maguindanao and Greece. During the dialogue, Maha Putri Mariam introduced the heritage of the Sultanate and the global missions of We Care for Humanity to His Excellency. The discussion centered on strategic preparations for the upcoming 11th World Royal Summit, scheduled to be held in Greece in June 2027, as well as Philantourism initiatives aimed at advancing tourism, economic development, and international cooperation.

Marking this historic encounter, Maha Putri Mariam conducted a ceremonial pinning, presenting His Excellency Deputy Minister Theoharis with the official insignia of the Sultanate of Maguindanao and We Care for Humanity.

Maha Putri Mariam was joined by a distinguished delegation comprising Dr. Aikaterini Glykou-Fotinia, WCH Ambassador for Greece and Cyprus; Jenny Michalopoulou-Vourexaki, WCH Country Director for Greece; Lola Smollen, WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas; and George Kolios, entrepreneur and owner of Kolios Villa. The bilateral meeting was organized and facilitated by Dr. Aikaterini Glykou-Fotinia.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization advocating for global peace, health, education, and sustainable development. We Care for Humanity holds Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).