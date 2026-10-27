Queen Maria Eyes Miss Universe Greece Olivia Vasilopoulos As Global Goodwill Ambassador Of We Care For Humanity

MENAFN - GetNews)"Miss Universe Greece, Olivia Vasilopoulos and HRH Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria)"Queen Maria served as judge for Miss Universe Greece 2026 and initiated talks to appoint winner Olivia Vasilopoulos as WCH Goodwill Ambassador. Haute couture designer Elena Tsiklou donated her custom gown to WCH, which will be featured in the upcoming WCH Museum at the Vorres Arts Museum.

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ATHENS, GREECE - October 27, 2026 - Following the conclusion of the prestigious Miss Universe Greece 2026 Grand Finale, where HRH Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of We Care for Humanity (WCH) -an international organization in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) -served as an official judge, the National Director and President of GS Hellas, Mr. Giorgos Kouvaris, hosted an exclusive celebratory dinner honoring Queen Maria, her official delegation, and the newly crowned titleholders.

Accompanying Queen Maria as part of her international delegation were key WCH leaders: Dr. Aikaterini Glykou-Fotinia (WCH Ambassador for Greece & Cyprus), Ms. Jenny Michalopoulou (WCH Delegation), and Ms. Bai Lola Smollen (WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas).

The celebratory gathering brought together the newly crowned Miss Universe Greece 2026, Olivia Vasilopoulos, alongside her court of graceful and beautiful runners-up.

About Olivia Vasilopoulos

Crowned Miss Universe Greece 2026 under the auspices of GS Hellas, 24-year-old Olivia Vasilopoulos is a Greek-Australian international model and scholar born in Sydney to Greek parents. She holds a degree in Political Science and Asian Studies from the University of Melbourne, where her academic path deepened her dedication to public policy, social welfare, and international diplomacy. Renowned for her linguistic versatility, Olivia is fluent in English and Greek, proficient in Mandarin and Cantonese-including traditional Chinese literacy-and conversational in German and Turkish. A passionate advocate for environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and women's empowerment, Olivia blends her rich Greek heritage with a global perspective as she prepares to represent Greece on the international stage at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Queen Maria spent quality time bonding with Olivia and the candidates, praising their grace, beauty, and commitment to global causes. Impressed by Olivia's vision, Queen Maria revealed that preliminary talks are underway to appoint Olivia as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for We Care for Humanity while she prepares to represent Greece on the world stage.

Reflecting on the organizer and the event, Queen Maria stated:

"I commend Mr. Giorgos Kouvaris and the entire GS Hellas team for establishing a world-class standard for national pageantry that truly prioritizes female empowerment and cultural excellence. It was a true pleasure to judge the Miss Universe Greece pageant and to spend such a memorable evening surrounded by these inspirational women."

Expressing her endorsement for the new queen, Queen Maria added:

"I fully and wholeheartedly support Olivia. She possesses remarkable intellect, radiance, and a compassionate heart that truly exemplifies a modern global leader. I believe she has everything it takes to win Miss Universe, and I am immensely proud and excited for her journey. I truly believe in her extraordinary potential, and I cannot wait to welcome her as a Global Goodwill Ambassador of We Care for Humanity."

During the dinner, Miss Universe Greece 2026 Olivia Vasilopoulos expressed her deep excitement for the organization's mission:

"I would love to be a part of such an organization one day, and someone that cares about women empowerment, sustainable development, ending poverty... We Care for Humanity."

Another special highlight of the evening was Queen Maria's time spent with European haute couture designer Elena Tsiklou, who designed the exquisite outfit worn by Queen Maria during the occasion. In a magnificent gesture of global philanthropy, Ms. Tsiklou donated the creation to We Care for Humanity.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Queen Maria remarked:

"I am profoundly grateful to Elena Tsiklou for her extraordinary generosity and artistic mastery. This breathtaking creation is more than just a piece of high fashion-it is now a cherished cultural asset of We Care for Humanity. We look forward to preserving and showcasing it as a featured exhibit in our future museum at the Vorres Arts Museum, where it will stand as a timeless symbol of artistic brilliance and humanitarian partnership."

The evening celebrated a harmonious fusion of pageantry, haute couture, diplomacy, and philanthropy, setting the stage for future global initiatives between We Care for Humanity and Greece's top leaders in culture and beauty.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC). WCH is dedicated to promoting peace, education, health, and sustainable development across the globe through humanitarian projects and international diplomacy.