Uzbekistan Expands Digital Payments With Apple Pay, Google Pay Launch

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Apple Pay and Google Pay have become available in Uzbekistan, allowing users to make contactless payments with compatible smartphones and smartwatches, Saida Mirziyoyeva said on her Telegram channel on October 27.

“I'm happy to share good news: Apple Pay and Google Pay finally started working in Uzbekistan today,” Mirziyoyeva said.

The launch follows the introduction of Google Pay, announced by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies on October 19 during a digital technology event in Samarkand held as part of the C5+1 program involving Central Asian countries and the United States. Apple Pay became available in the country on October 27.

The services allow iPhone users to add eligible bank cards to Apple Wallet and Android users to link supported cards through Google Wallet, enabling payments at terminals that accept contactless transactions.

Users can add their cards through their banks' mobile applications, where supported, or directly through the respective digital wallet. Depending on the bank, card verification may be completed through a text message or a banking application.

Once a card is linked, customers can pay by holding a compatible device near a contactless point-of-sale (POS) terminal. Android devices require near-field communication (NFC) support for contactless payments.

Availability depends on the issuing bank, payment network and card type, and support may expand as banks complete technical integration.