SUPERVET LIVE - 5PM TODAY - NOEL FITZPATRICK

THE SUPERVET GOES LIVE TODAY: NOEL FITZPATRICK INVITES FANS INTO THE OPERATING THEATRE AT 5PM

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick is giving audiences a rare opportunity to experience veterinary surgery as it happens, with the launch of Supervet Live at 5pm today (Tuesday 27 October).

The world-renowned veterinary surgeon and star of Channel 4's The Supervet is opening the doors to his operating theatre for a special live-streamed surgical experience, giving viewers a unique insight into his pioneering work and the extraordinary technology helping to transform animals' lives.

For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to watch Noel perform surgery live, gain an understanding of the decisions involved and put their questions to the Supervet himself.

The event marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Noel, who recently launched the Noel Fitzpatrick Fan Pass, a new subscription platform bringing fans closer to his world than ever before.

Alongside Supervet Live, Noel is launching brand-new episodes of Supervet ER on 30 October and his new podcast, Where Shall We Go Next?, on 4 November, with music, exclusive content and further live experiences to follow.

Supervet Live takes place TODAY at 5pm (UK time), Tuesday 27 October 2026, exclusively via the Noel Fitzpatrick Fan Pass.

Watch and sign up:

ENDS

Media enquiries:

Tony - [email protected] - 07593599648 on WhatsApp

We have unique content - see the trailer on socials

We have room for two journalists in the viewing gallery and access to Noel before and after.

Notes to editors:

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick is a pioneering veterinary surgeon, author and television personality, best known for Channel 4's The Supervet, which has run for 19 series. His work combines advanced veterinary medicine, innovative bionics and a lifelong commitment to the bond between humans and animals.