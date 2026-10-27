Toobit Launches Separate Isolated Margin For Futures

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced separate isolated margin mode for futures trading, enabling traders to maintain multiple independent positions in the same direction on a single trading pair.

Unlike conventional position modes that combine same-direction trades, the new feature creates a separate position for each filled opening order. Traders can enter at different price levels, adjust individual positions, and set independent take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels without affecting other positions.

Each position has its own margin allocation and liquidation price, allowing traders to manage exposure separately. The feature is designed for traders using staggered entries, multiple strategies, or different exit targets. While the liquidation of one position does not directly affect others, the same market movement can still trigger multiple liquidations independently.

The launch comes amid sustained activity in cryptocurrency derivatives. According to CoinDesk Research, derivatives trading volume on centralized exchanges reached $3.40 trillion in August 2026, accounting for 79.3% of combined spot and derivatives activity.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

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