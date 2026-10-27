Montcarta Releases A Practical Guide To Buying Hand-Painted Art Online, From Choosing The Right Piece To Final Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covering artwork selection, sizing and framing, pre-shipment approval, protective packaging, delivery tracking and after-sales support, the guide helps buyers understand how a hand-painted piece makes its way from the artist's studio into the home.

Frederick, MD, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MontCarta is an online art brand offering hand-painted oil and acrylic paintings for homes and other interior spaces. Its collection spans abstract art, landscapes, florals, figurative works, animals and sports, with a range of sizes, framing options and custom services designed to help customers find art that reflects their taste and belongs naturally in their surroundings.

MontCarta has released a practical guide addressing the questions buyers often face when purchasing hand-painted art online. It explains how to choose a piece with a particular room in mind, review the finished artwork before shipment, and understand what support is available during delivery and after the work arrives.

For many buyers, falling in love with an image is only the beginning. They may still wonder whether the proportions will work above a sofa, how the colors will relate to their existing furnishings, whether the finished brushwork will resemble the reference shown online, and how a large canvas or framed painting will be protected in transit.

By bringing these questions together in one guide, MontCarta aims to make the journey from discovering a painting to living with it clearer and more considered.

Begin With the Artwork - and the Room It Will Live I n









Once a painting enters a home, it is no longer simply an image on a product page. The direction of the brushwork, the depth of the paint, the surrounding light and the placement of the piece all shape how it feels in the room.

A flowing abstract composition can create a calm focal point in a living area. A heavily textured floral painting may reveal new shadows and details as daylight moves across its surface. Landscapes, figurative works and sports-inspired pieces can carry a more personal connection, reflecting a place, memory or interest that matters to the person who chose them.

MontCarta encourages buyers to consider two questions: what draws them to a particular painting, and what role they would like it to play in their home. A piece may anchor the wall above a sofa, add character to an entryway or introduce a quieter, more personal note to a study or reading corner.

Customers who are still exploring can begin with their available wall space, furniture placement, existing color palette and preferred subject matter. Those who have already selected a painting can contact MontCarta's art support team to discuss dimensions, orientation, presentation and other practical considerations before ordering.

Choose a Presentation That Works for Spac e

Scale and framing can significantly change the way a painting relates to its surroundings. A wide composition may bring balance to the space above a sofa, dining table or bed, while a smaller piece can create a more intimate focal point in an entryway or study.

Depending on the artwork, MontCarta offers several presentation options:



Rolled canvas: Shipped unstretched with additional canvas around the edges, allowing the customer to arrange local stretching and framing.

Frameless stretched canvas: Mounted on an internal stretcher frame and ready to display without an outer decorative frame. Framed canvas : Available with a selection of frame finishes, including black, white, gold, silver and natural wood tones.

When a standard size, proportion or existing composition does not fully suit the intended space, customers can submit a custom request. A MontCarta art consultant will discuss the proposed dimensions, visual details and other relevant requirements before matching the project with an artist.

The goal is to help buyers move beyond simply liking a painting on screen and determine how it can work within the proportions and character of their own home.

Review the Finished Painting Before It Ship s

Every hand-painted work contains visible evidence of the process behind it. Brushstrokes, layered pigments and subtle variations in color give the finished piece a physical presence that a mass-produced print cannot reproduce. These qualities also mean that a handmade painting may naturally differ in small ways from the reference image viewed online.

Before shipment, MontCarta provides customers with photographs, detailed images or video of the finished piece. Buyers can review the overall composition, principal colors, surface texture, edges and other visible details before approving the artwork for packing and delivery.

For custom and made-to-order pieces, customers may provide feedback based on this preview. The artist can make applicable adjustments, with the scope and method discussed according to the painting and the materials involved.

Requests involving completed, ready-made works are assessed separately. Because much of the painting is already finished, the range of possible changes may be limited. MontCarta will accommodate feasible adjustments where they can be made without compromising the integrity of the artwork and explain when a requested change is not practical.

The approval stage does not attempt to remove the individual character of a handmade work. It gives customers a meaningful opportunity to see the actual painting they are about to receive and resolve applicable questions before it leaves the studio.

“The value of a hand-painted work is found not only in the brushstrokes on the canvas, but also in whether the customer can express what they need and understand what they will receive,” the MontCarta team said.“We want to place clear communication and approval at the moments when they matter most, so customers know what they can review, what they can confirm and where to turn if they need help.”

Packaging Matched to the Artwor k

Once the customer has approved the finished piece, MontCarta selects packaging based on its dimensions and whether it is rolled, stretched or framed.

Rolled canvases are placed in sturdy shipping tubes. Smaller stretched or framed pieces are packed flat in reinforced, well-padded boxes. Large framed artworks are secured in custom-made wooden crates with protective packing materials intended to reduce movement, impact and compression during long-distance transportation.

MontCarta offers free worldwide shipping through international carriers including DHL, FedEx and UPS. Tracking details are provided after dispatch so customers can follow the shipment's progress.

For orders delivered within the United States, MontCarta states that customers are not charged additional shipping or import duties. Orders shipped to other countries or regions may be subject to local customs charges determined by the destination's regulations.

Because production, paint drying, framing, destination and seasonal shipping conditions can affect delivery times, customers with a specific deadline are encouraged to contact the support team before placing an order.

Clear Support After Deliver y

Customers should inspect the packaging and artwork when an order arrives. If a piece has been damaged in transit, they should retain the outer packaging and protective materials and photograph both the packaging and the affected areas of the artwork. These records, together with the order details, can then be sent to MontCarta's after-sales team for review.

After assessing the circumstances, the team will determine an appropriate resolution, which may include a return, replacement, refund or another suitable arrangement. MontCarta covers return shipping when an artwork arrives damaged.

Non-custom artworks, including eligible promotional purchases, are covered by a 30-day return period. Returned works must remain in their original condition, free from damage or odors, and be sent back in the original packaging. For standard returns unrelated to a product issue or shipping damage, the customer is responsible for return shipping and any applicable customs-clearance charges.

Because custom works are created to an individual brief and approved before dispatch, they are not covered by the standard 30-day return policy after shipment. Customers can still contact the after-sales team if a custom piece arrives damaged or differs significantly from the specifications agreed upon during the approval process.

By explaining the applicable conditions and contact channels in advance, MontCarta aims to turn after-sales assurances into support that customers can understand and use.

Bringing Hand-Painted Art Into Everyday Lif e

MontCarta wants to be known for more than the breadth of its online gallery. At the center of the brand is a simple idea: art should connect with the person choosing it and feel at home in the space where it will be seen every day.

That experience begins with the first response to a painting and continues through decisions about size, framing and placement. It includes seeing the finished work before shipment, understanding how it will be protected in transit and knowing where to find assistance after delivery.

For MontCarta, expressive artwork and attentive customer support are part of the same experience. The painting gives personal taste a visible form; the service helps that choice move from the screen into the home with greater clarity and confidence.

Customers can explore the collection on the MontCarta website or contact the art support team with a preferred painting, wall dimensions or an idea for a custom piece.

About MontCarta

MontCarta is an online art brand specializing in hand-painted oil and acrylic paintings for homes, offices and other interior spaces. Its curated collection includes abstract works, landscapes, florals, figurative art, animals and sports-inspired paintings.

With a range of sizes, canvas presentations, framing choices and custom services, MontCarta helps customers find art that reflects their interests, complements their surroundings and becomes part of everyday life.

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