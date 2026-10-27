Zacatecas Silver Reports High-Grade Gold And Silver Rock Chip Sampling At Cumaro, Sonora, With Assays Up To 40.6 G/T Gold And 253 G/T Silver

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC | OTCQB: ZCTSF | FRA: 7TV) (“Zacatecas Silver” or the“Company”) is pleased to report results from a reconnaissance rock chip sampling program at its Cumaro gold-silver project (“Cumaro” or the“Project”) in Sonora, Mexico. Assays returned up to 40.6 g/t gold and 253 g/t silver from outcropping low sulphidation epithermal veins. The Company is advancing Cumaro on an accelerated timeline and has submitted a drill permit application to SEMARNAT.

Highlights



One hundred and seventeen rock chip grab samples were collected from outcropping low sulphidation veins, concentrated on approximately 1.5 km of vein outcrop. More than 10 strike kilometres of veins are known at Cumaro and the property remains largely unsampled.

Thirty nine samples assayed above 1 g/t gold, of which 12 assayed above 5 g/t gold. The highest grade sample returned 40.6 g/t gold.

Thirty samples assayed above 1 oz/t silver (31.2 g/t silver), with a high of 253 g/t silver.

Veins are up to 4 m wide and multiphase, with common vein breccias and pervasive iron oxides after sulphides.

High grade samples were returned over a contiguous strike length of 500 m.

Quartz vein textures and mineralogy indicate that samples were collected from the uppermost levels of the low sulphidation system, above the boiling zone where precious metal deposition is concentrated. Many samples were partially oxidized and leached at surface.

High-resolution multispectral satellite imagery has been commissioned to guide an extensive follow-up rock chip and channel sampling program, to be conducted concurrently with permitting. A drill permit application has been submitted to SEMARNAT for a program of up to ten drill pads.

Sampling Results

The Company collected 117 reconnaissance rock chip grab samples from outcropping low sulphidation veins at Cumaro. Sampling concentrated on approximately 1.5 km of vein outcrop. In total, more than 10 strike kilometres of veins are known on the property, and the property remains largely unsampled.

Thirty nine samples assayed above 1 g/t gold, of which 12 assayed above 5 g/t gold, with the highest grade sample returning 40.6 g/t gold. A total of 30 samples also assayed above 1 oz/t silver (31.2 g/t silver), of which the highest returned 253 g/t silver.

Veins are up to 4 m wide and multiphase, with common vein breccias and pervasive iron oxides after sulphides. High grade samples were returned over a contiguous strike length of 500 m.









Figure 1: Cumaro concession showing mapped veins and rock chip gold results (g/t Au).









Figure 2: Cumaro concession showing mapped veins and rock chip silver results (g/t Ag).

Rock chip samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the grade of the mineralization. Sampled widths are not true widths.

Geological Interpretation

Quartz vein textures and mineralogy confirm that samples were collected from the uppermost levels of the low sulphidation system, above the boiling zone where precious metal deposition is concentrated. Many samples were partially oxidized and leached at surface, conditions that typically suppress assay values relative to fresher material at depth.

Taken together, the Company believes the results indicate that the higher-grade portion of the Cumaro system may remain preserved and untested below the current sampling interval. Where the boiling zone is preserved at depth, precious metal mineralization is expected to be present. The Company considers Cumaro a compelling drill target.

Next Steps

The Company is advancing Cumaro on an accelerated timeline. High-resolution multispectral satellite imagery has been commissioned to provide a structural and alteration base map, which will guide an extensive follow-up rock chip and channel sampling program to be conducted concurrently. The Company has submitted a drill permit application to SEMARNAT with the intention of drilling from ten drill pads.

CEO Quote

“Cumaro has the same ingredients we like at Oso Negro: outcropping veins, high-grade surface assays and a system that has barely been sampled,” said Eric Vanderleeuw, Chief Executive Officer and Director.“We have more than 10 kilometres of known veins and we have only sampled 1.5 of them. Our samples came from the top of the system and many of them are oxidized and leached, which typically suppresses grades. We have satellite imagery on order to guide the next round of sampling, and the drill permit application is in. We are moving fast on this one.”

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock chip sampling referred to in this news release was supervised by Company personnel. Samples were cut for reference, photographed, bagged and shipped to ALS in Zacatecas, where they were dried, sieved and pulverized, and analyzed for gold, silver and base metals by multi-element ICP following four-acid digestion. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream. Rock chip samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the grade of the mineralization. Surface sampling results are not indicative of results that may be obtained from drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris Wilson, B.Sc. (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, Chief Geologist of Zacatecas Silver. Dr. Wilson is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is not independent due being Chief Geologist and a director.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

Zacatecas Silver is a multi-asset precious metals exploration company with a portfolio of seven projects across Mexico, spanning Zacatecas, Sonora, Morelos, and Oaxaca, and has recently entered into an option to acquire the Lourdes project in Guanajuato.

The Zacatecas Silver Project is located in Zacatecas State, within the highly prospective Fresnillo silver belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The Company holds 7,826 hectares of ground prospective for low-sulphidation and intermediate-sulphidation silver-base metal mineralization. A Mineral Resource Estimate at the Panuco deposit comprises 3.41 million tonnes at 187 g/t AgEq for 20.5 million ounces AgEq (see news release dated May 31, 2023). The property is 25 km southeast of MAG Silver's Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine, and shares boundaries with Defiance Silver and Endeavour Silver.

Esperanza is an advanced stage, attractive low-cost, low-capital-intensity and low-technical-risk growth project located in Morelos state, Mexico. The Company announced a Mineral Resource Estimate at Esperanza consisting of a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 45.4 million tonnes at 0.79 g/t AuEq (0.76 g/t gold and 8.5 g/t silver) for 1.15 million ounces AuEq (1.11 million ounces gold and 12.37 million ounces silver) and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t AuEq (0.53 g/t gold and 11.2 g/t silver) for 208 thousand ounces AuEq (190 thousand ounces gold and 4.02 million ounces silver) (see news release dated June 22, 2026).

The Company also holds four exploration properties in Sonora and Oaxaca. Oso Negro (Sonora) is an undrilled, high-grade low sulphidation epithermal system with multiple veins mapped over more than 3 km of strike length. Cumaro (Sonora) is situated along trend from Coeur Mining's El Picacho development and hosts extensions of proven low sulphidation vein systems with high-grade channel sampling results. La Lola (Sonora) is a large, underexplored 1,183-hectare property anchored by the La Barra vein, a 5 km structure reaching up to 40 m in width. Ejutla (Oaxaca) comprises 10,603 hectares in the Taviche-Miahuatlán region near the former Fortuna Silver San José Mine, hosting multiple vein systems and alteration zones anomalous in gold, silver, and Carlin-style pathfinder elements. The Company has also entered into an option to acquire a 100% interest in Lourdes (Guanajuato), a 509-hectare low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver vein system with limited historical drilling.

On behalf of the Company

Eric Vanderleeuw

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(519) 729 2440

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of surface sampling and mapping results, the expectation that mineralization continues below surface, the potential for a boiling zone to be preserved at depth, the commissioning and results of satellite imagery, the planned follow-up rock chip and channel sampling program, the drill permit application and the timing, number of pads and design of any future drill program at Cumaro, and the Company's exploration plans generally. There can be no assurance that the drill permit will be granted, that the Company will complete any planned programs as designed, that drilling will intersect mineralization, or that any mineralization intersected will be of economic grade or width. Cumaro is an early-stage exploration property and no mineral resource has been estimated on the Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



