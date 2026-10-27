Spondula Exits Beta, Launches Creator Platform

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Global payments network completes five months of testing, introduces creator payment services and targets Q1 2027 for its business payment gateway.

- Wael El Hajjar, Co-founder of SpondulaLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spondula has announced its official exit from beta following five months of testing its global payments network, including nearly two months with its iOS and Android mobile applications live.The company has completed extensive testing of its platform, including numerous live transactions across every continent, providing an opportunity to assess network performance, refine its applications and evaluate how users interact with Spondula under real-world conditions.Coinciding with its exit from beta, Spondula is launching its Creator Platform, introducing new payment capabilities for creators, freelancers and independent professionals. The company has also confirmed that its next major product development will be a business payment gateway, targeted for introduction during the first quarter of 2027.Together, these developments mark a transition from testing Spondula's core infrastructure towards expanding the ways individuals, businesses and third parties can participate in the network.Five months of testing provide the foundationSpondula's beta programme focused on testing the network's payment functionality, mobile applications and underlying infrastructure with real users.The introduction of its iOS and Android applications nearly two months ago extended that process, allowing the company to evaluate the platform through everyday usage across different markets.Throughout the testing period, Spondula has continued refining the user experience, addressing issues identified during testing and preparing the network for wider adoption.Wael El Hajjar, Co-founder of Spondula, said:"We're extremely pleased to be coming out of beta. The past five months have been an important period for us, particularly the last two months with our mobile applications available to users."We've had people testing the network, making real payments and helping us understand how the platform performs in everyday situations. We've carried out extensive stress testing, made improvements and learned a great deal along the way."Coming out of beta doesn't mean development is finished. It means we've reached a point where we're happy with the foundation and can concentrate on building more ways for people and businesses to use Spondula."The company views its exit from beta as the beginning of a broader commercial development phase, with increasing emphasis on practical payment services and expanding network participation.Creator Platform launches alongside beta exitAs part of this next stage, Spondula is launching its Creator Platform, extending the network beyond everyday peer-to-peer payments.The Creator Platform allows content creators, freelancers, artists, educators and other independent professionals to establish dedicated payment pages that can be shared with audiences, supporters and customers.Through personalised pages, payment links and QR codes, creators can provide a direct destination for receiving payments through the Spondula network.The service is intended to support individuals who increasingly work across multiple digital platforms and build relationships with audiences and customers in different countries.For Spondula, creator payments represent an important example of how the network can become part of other people's commercial activities rather than functioning solely as an application for personal transfers."Creators are increasingly building businesses around their content, knowledge and services, often with audiences spread across several countries," El Hajjar said."We want to give those people straightforward ways to get paid. Whether somebody is receiving a tip, being paid for a service or accepting support from their audience, the experience should be simple."The Creator Platform is an important step because it allows people to use Spondula as part of their own business and online presence."Business payment gateway targeted for Q1 2027Following the Creator Platform launch, Spondula's next major development will be its business payment gateway, currently targeted for introduction during the first quarter of 2027.The planned gateway will extend the network's capabilities into online payment acceptance, enabling businesses to incorporate Spondula into their own websites and digital sales channels.Development plans include online checkout, payment links and QR-based payment acceptance, providing businesses with additional ways to receive payments through the network.Spondula sees the gateway as a natural progression from personal payments and creator payment pages towards broader commercial participation.The company expects to provide further details about the gateway's functionality, business onboarding and availability as development progresses.Building a network, not simply another payment appWhile Spondula's mobile applications provide a direct way for individuals to access its services, the company's longer-term ambition extends beyond operating a standalone payment application.Spondula is developing a global network that individuals, businesses and third parties will increasingly be able to use within their own operations, websites, physical locations and customer relationships.The Creator Platform represents one example of this approach, allowing independent professionals to incorporate Spondula's payment capabilities into their own activities.The planned payment gateway will extend that opportunity to businesses seeking to accept payments through their online presence, while future developments are intended to support additional forms of third-party participation across both digital and physical environments.As the network expands, Spondula intends to create opportunities for businesses, service providers and local Operators to build commercial activity around the network, allowing customers to access Spondula through a wider range of services and locations."From the beginning, our intention has been to build a network, not simply another payment app," said El Hajjar."The applications are how people access Spondula today, but they're only one part of what we're building."As we grow, we want more third parties to be able to use the network within their own businesses, websites, physical locations and customer relationships."That's where we see the longer-term opportunity. Spondula should become something people and businesses can use in many different ways, not just an application they open to send a payment."At the centre of Spondula's approach is the Shandle, a portable payment identity designed to simplify payments between users without requiring them to exchange traditional payment details.The network is built around five core activities: send, receive, hold, accept and participate.By connecting these activities through a common network, Spondula aims to support a growing range of everyday personal and commercial payment needs, locally and internationally.International Operator updateAs part of its ongoing international development, Spondula confirms that it has parted company with its previously appointed Regional Operators in South Africa and Nigeria.Both countries remain important markets within Spondula's international strategy, and the company will continue evaluating future Regional and Local Operator opportunities as its network expands.About SpondulaSpondula is a global payments network connecting individuals, creators and businesses.Through its mobile and web applications, users can send, receive and hold payments using an Shandle as their payment identity.The network is designed around five core activities: send, receive, hold, accept and participate.Following its exit from beta, Spondula has launched its Creator Platform and is targeting Q1 2027 for the introduction of its business payment gateway.Spondula intends to expand opportunities for third parties to participate in the network through their own online and offline operations.

WAEL EL Hajjar

SPONDULA LTD

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Spondula Exits Beta, Launches Creator Platform News Provided By Spondula LTD October 27, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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