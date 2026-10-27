Unbound IA Opens London Creative Hub To Serve Global Technology And AI Clients

The Unbound IA UK team

The UK office is located near the historic Spitalfields Market, minutes away from the City and Liverpool Street Station.

The office establishes Unbound IA's creative studio, powering the global agency offering.

London becomes the creative centre for the agency's integrated brand and demand offering

- Ram Sahu, Global CEO, Unbound IALONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New office becomes the home of the agency's creative studio, extending a global structure that already runs brand strategy from the US west coast and a demand generation engine from Pune, India, underpinned by a proprietary database of 161 million B2B tech buyers.Unbound IA, a full-service integrated B2B marketing agency, today announced the opening of its UK office in central London. The office is Unbound IA's sixth location globally, joining existing offices in Seattle, San José, Boston, Dubai and Pune, and extends the agency that has spent almost a decade building the infrastructure to deliver brand building and demand generation in a single motion.Unbound IA was founded nine years ago as a demand generation engine for Fortune 500 technology companies. Built on more than 40,000 demand gen campaigns, an owned-and-operated content syndication platform and a proprietary database of 161 million B2B tech buyers, the business has since expanded into a full-service agency, adding a brand strategy practice, a creative studio and an in-house media team. The agency positions this as a structural difference from competitors that offer both brand and demand services but run them as separate teams with separate briefs.London will serve as the base for Unbound IA's creative studio. The agency's brand strategy practice remains on the US west coast, and its demand generation engine, which the company says has powered nine years of client growth for some of the world's largest technology companies, stays headquartered in Pune where the business's agentic marketing team is also located. Unbound IA said the London opening reflects growing client demand in the UK and wider European market.“Most agencies expand by opening a sales office and calling it global. We did the opposite - London becomes the creative engine room for this business, not another logo on a map. It's the natural next step for an agency that develops brand and demand as an integrated marketing system and has been built on a pedigree of repeatable sales that have consistently beaten every industry benchmark on every campaign for years.” said Ram Sahu, Global CEO at Unbound IA.The London office is being built by a six-person founding team that cements it as a B2B marketing powerhouse from day one, including the company's global Chief Creative Officer Lee Wardell, Head of UK New Business Sonia Laverty, Global Senior Marketing Director Gracie Page-Fozzati, B2B Design Director Sonal Haria, Copywriter Marcus Saniger, and the agency's Creative Projects Director Matt Ireland.“When you spend any amount of time in London you interact with hundreds of brands every day without even realising it. It's so creatively rich, I can't think of a better place to build our creative hub.” said Lee Wardell, Chief Creative Officer at Unbound IA.Unbound IA works with technology, cybersecurity, fintech, SaaS, AI, infrastructure and manufacturing companies, including clients such as Salesforce, Oracle, Cisco, AWS and CapitalOne and is committed to helping the next generation of technology businesses grow and thrive in the agentic era. The agency says every client engagement draws on its buyer database, allowing creative to be tested against real audience response before media spend begins, rather than after a campaign has already launched.About Unbound IAUnbound IA is a fully integrated B2B marketing agency. The business's structure combines a demand generation engine with a brand strategy practice, creative studio, in-house media team, an owned-and-operated tech media platform and a proprietary database of 161M B2B tech buyers that uniquely afford the agency the ability to run brand and demand work as one system rather than in sequence. Unbound IA works with high-growth and enterprise technology, cybersecurity, fintech, SaaS, AI, infrastructure and manufacturing companies from offices in Seattle, San José, Boston, Dubai, Pune and, as of today, London. For more information, visit unboundia.Media Contact:

Gracie Page-Fozzati

UnboundIA Corp.

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Unbound IA opens London creative hub to serve global technology and AI clients News Provided By UnboundIA Corp. October 27, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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