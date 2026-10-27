ASHR Brings Ambient Artist Ethereal In E Into Its Immersive Wellness App With 3D Worlds, Music And Haptics

Ethereal in E joins ASHR's immersive wellness experience, combining music with interactive 3D worlds.

The October update introduces a limited-time artist experience alongside tactile feedback that adds another sensory layer to ASHR's five-minute reset journeys.

- Denis Davydov, co-founder of ASHRSHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ASHR, an immersive wellness app built around five-minute reset experiences, has introduced a product update featuring a limited-time collaboration with ambient musician Ethereal in E (Adam) and new haptic feedback.Rather than using the artist's music as a standalone soundtrack, ASHR brings Ethereal in E into the experience itself. A digital 3D avatar of Adam appears in the app, alongside dedicated interactive worlds developed around his sound. The collaboration includes a curated series of short reset journeys designed to be explored through music, visuals and interaction.The experience also features tracks by Ethereal in E and joint arrangements created with ASHR's sound production team. Sleep-oriented compositions will be available through the app's Neuroset audio player, extending the collaboration beyond the visual journeys.The same update introduces haptic feedback. Tactile responses add a physical dimension to ASHR's audio-visual environments, allowing the app to communicate through touch as well as sound and imagery. Together, the artist collaboration and haptics reflect ASHR's approach to wellness as an experience users can enter, rather than a set of instructions they have to follow.“We're interested in what happens when a short break becomes an environment rather than another task,” said Denis Davydov, co-founder of ASHR.“Adam's music is part of the space itself, and haptics gives us another way to make that space feel present. We want the experience to be simple to enter and meaningful to spend time in.”The Ethereal in E experience will be available for one month from the date of the public release. During the collaboration, ASHR and the artist plan to share short-form videos showing the digital avatar, the interactive worlds and the music behind them.ASHR's broader app experience combines five-minute immersive reset journeys, interactive 3D environments, breathing practices and a Neuroset audio player for focus and sleep. More information is available at .About ASHRASHR is an immersive wellness app built around short five-minute reset experiences. It combines interactive 3D worlds, sound, breathing practices and a dedicated Neuroset audio player for sleep and focus. Learn more at .About Ethereal in EEthereal in E is an independent ambient and sleep-music artist. His music is at the center of the limited-time ASHR collaboration, which brings his sound into interactive 3D environments.Media contactVasily Polynov |...

Vasily Polynov

ASHR

+1 218-300-9125

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ASHR Brings Ambient Artist Ethereal in E Into Its Immersive Wellness App With 3D Worlds, Music and Haptics News Provided By AURATUNE INC October 27, 2026, 10:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.