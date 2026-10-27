Kindfame Launches £9.99 Frameplan App To Reduce Wasted Time On Independent Film Shoots

FramePlan lets directors map actors, cameras, lighting and coverage before the crew arrives, helping small productions shoot with a clearer plan.

- Paul Howard, creator of FramePlan

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KindFame Productions has launched FramePlan, a visual planning application designed to help independent filmmakers make key decisions before their cast and crew arrive on set.

Independent productions often have little room for delay. A location may only be available for a few hours, actors have limited availability and crew members may be fitting the shoot around paid work. Time lost deciding where to place the camera, how to block the actors or which shots are still needed can directly affect the quality of the finished film.

FramePlan allows directors and filmmakers to build an overhead plan of each scene, positioning actors, cameras, lights, furniture and props within the location. They can explore camera angles and lens choices, check the 180 degree line and work out how the scene will be covered before shooting begins.

“The most expensive place to make basic decisions is on set, when the actors and crew are waiting and the clock is running,” said Paul Howard of KindFame Productions.“A director may be able to see the scene clearly in their head, but that does not mean everyone else can see it. FramePlan gives the whole team something they can understand.”

For filmmakers working with small crews and limited resources, preparation can affect more than the schedule. A clear plan helps a director explain what they want, gives the crew confidence in the production and creates more time to concentrate on performances and storytelling.

Planning visually can also reveal problems before they reach the set. A camera position may not provide the coverage expected, an actor's movement may create a screen direction problem or a reaction shot needed in the edit may have been overlooked.

FramePlan's optional Shot List add-ons allow filmmakers to turn their visual plans into organised shooting lists. They can include every planned shot or select only those required for a particular shooting day, then export the list as a CSV or PDF file.

The application is intended to provide a strong starting point while leaving directors free to respond to what happens during filming.

“Planning does not mean removing spontaneity,” Howard said.“The location, the light or an actor's performance may suggest a better idea on the day. When you already understand the scene and know which shots you need, you are in a much better position to recognise which parts of the plan can change.”

FramePlan was developed after Howard's experience of independent film productions and filmmaking groups, where sophisticated production systems can be too complicated or expensive for the scale of the project.

The application runs locally through a web browser and can be used offline after activation. It does not require a monthly subscription. Projects can be saved, reopened and developed as the production progresses.

FramePlan can be used for short films, feature films, documentary interviews, small commercial productions and filmmaking workshops.

The main FramePlan application costs £9.99 as a one off purchase. The Shot List add-ons cost £7.99.

For the launch, FramePlan and the complete Shot List add-ons are available together for £15.99 until 11.59pm GMT on 8 November 2026. After that deadline, they will be sold separately for a combined price of £17.98.

Further information, demonstrations and purchasing are available at:

frameplan/

ENDS

Notes To Editors

FramePlan is a visual scene planning application developed by KindFame Productions in Surrey, UK.

The application includes scene and shot planning, actors, cameras, fields of view, lens selection, lighting, props, furniture, doors, windows and a visual 180 degree line.

A FramePlan licence is a one off purchase for a single user and includes up to five activations.

Product screenshots, demonstration access and review licences are available to journalists on request.

Media Contact

Paul Howard

KindFame Productions

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Telephone: 020 3637 5090

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Paul Howard

Kindfame Productions

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