Breesy Launches Breesy OS, A Unified Communication And Coordination Platform For Restoration Companies

Breesy OS unifies communication, task management, and real-time call coordination to keep restoration teams connected and work moving.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breesy, an AI-powered software company serving the restoration industry, today announced the launch of Breesy OS, a unified communication and coordination platform built specifically for restoration companies. Available on the web and through dedicated iOS and Android apps, Breesy OS brings together internal team communications, real-time call management, intelligent task coordination, and customer collaboration in one centralized environment, turning everyday conversations into meaningful action.

Restoration companies depend on constant coordination between office staff, field technicians, production managers, customers, and external stakeholders. Yet critical information is often scattered across phone systems, emails, messaging applications, and job management software. Conversations get buried, follow-ups are overlooked, and employees spend valuable time tracking down information or determining what needs to happen next.

Built around the principle "Where Communication Becomes Action," Breesy OS connects conversations directly to job records, tasks, and team responsibilities, helping ensure that important information leads to action rather than getting lost between systems.

At the center of the platform is an intelligent task management system that consolidates responsibilities and next steps from across the business. Breesy OS pulls tasks from connected job management systems and identifies actionable follow-ups from phone calls, emails, and internal workflows, creating a centralized view of what each team member needs to accomplish.

Whether it's a compliance requirement from a job management system, a customer follow-up discussed during a phone call, or an action item identified in an email, Breesy OS helps turn everyday communication into organized, accountable work. Instead of relying on employees to remember commitments or manually maintain separate task lists, teams gain visibility into outstanding responsibilities and the next steps required to keep jobs moving forward.

Breesy OS also introduces a live inbound call view that gives restoration intake teams real-time visibility into incoming calls and the ability to claim individual calls, establishing clear ownership and helping prevent opportunities from slipping through the cracks.

From the live call interface, team members can access the caller's previous calls from the last 30 days, initiate a live video conference with the caller, and communicate instantly with coworkers to coordinate assistance or next steps. By bringing call activity, caller history, and internal communication into a single interface, Breesy OS helps intake teams respond more effectively without switching between multiple applications.

Unlike general-purpose messaging platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Chat, Breesy OS is designed around the workflows of restoration companies. Internal team communications can be organized directly within individual job files, ensuring that important decisions, discussions, and operational context remain connected to the work they support rather than disappearing into disconnected message threads.

The platform also includes a customer and stakeholder portal where customers can view upcoming appointments, manage documents, communicate directly with their production team, and add or update insurance information. Together, these capabilities provide a shared communication environment connecting employees, customers, and the work being performed.

"Communication is only valuable when it leads to action," said Jacob Cleveland, CEO of Breesy. "Restoration teams have conversations all day long with customers, coworkers, and partners, but too much of that information gets lost between systems. We built Breesy OS to change that. A phone call should lead to a clear next step. A commitment should become an assigned task. And conversations about a job should stay connected to that job. That's what we mean by where communication becomes action."

Breesy OS is designed to complement existing job management systems, connecting communications and coordination with the operational tools restoration companies already use. By bringing together information from multiple systems, the platform helps teams reduce administrative work, improve accountability, and maintain visibility across the entire job lifecycle.

Breesy OS is now available to restoration companies. To learn more, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">breesy.

About Breesy

Breesy is an AI-powered software company building the technology infrastructure for the restoration industry. Its platform connects marketing intelligence, customer communications, workflow automation, and business intelligence to help restoration companies capture more revenue, streamline operations, and eliminate inefficiencies. Purpose-built for restoration, Breesy empowers organizations to maximize marketing performance, convert more opportunities into jobs, and operate more efficiently at scale.

Learn more at .

Jacob Cleveland

Breesy LLC

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Breesy Launches Breesy OS, a Unified Communication and Coordination Platform for Restoration Companies News Provided By Breesy LLC October 27, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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