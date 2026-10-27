Digital Assets Key To Increasing Business Success And Value, Expert Says

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Husam Jandal

Customer data, proprietary tools, intellectual property, and other digital assets improve business performance and long-term company value, consultant finds.

- Husam JandalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant, says businesses creating digital assets have stronger outcomes, including immediate improvements in marketing success, revenue gains, and increased business value. Additional insights can be found in“Digital Assets: Why Every Mid-Size Company Must Build Them,” which is now live on HusamJandal.DIGITAL ASSETS LINKED TO BUSINESS RESULTS AND VALUEDigital assets can influence revenue, sales opportunities, and company value.> First-Party Customer Data: Businesses that use first-party data effectively can generate double the incremental revenue from an advertisement, communication, or outreach.> Original Thought Leadership: 79 percent of hidden B2B buyers are more likely to advocate internally for a company that consistently publishes high-quality thought leadership.> Technology: Among acquisitions valued between $100 million and $1 billion that reported developed technology, the middle 50 percent assigned it a value equal to 8.6 percent to 27.7 percent of enterprise value.“Digital assets can generate immediate returns while adding value the company retains over time,” Jandal explains.“Companies need a strategy that accounts for both.”DIGITAL ASSET STRATEGIES REQUIRED TO HELP COMPANIES REACH FULL POTENTIALJandal says companies should approach digital asset creation as a long-term business investment, with the same planning, oversight, and accountability applied to other investments.> Prioritize Assets That Support the Business: Build resources that improve customer acquisition, retention, service delivery, efficiency, or differentiation.> Establish Company Ownership: Secure the legal rights, administrative access, source files, data exports, and transfer rights associated with each asset.> Measure the Return: Connect each asset to leads, conversions, revenue, customer retention, cost savings, recurring use, or reduced customer acquisition costs.> Protect Portability: Maintain backups and confirm that the company can migrate its data, code, content, and other resources when vendors or platforms change.> Separate Creation from Distribution: Budget for the assets the company retains separately from the advertising and promotional channels used to distribute them.“The purpose of a digital asset strategy is to give the company greater control over its growth,” Jandal adds.“The business should own the resources it funds, understand what they contribute, and retain the ability to use them as vendors and platforms change.”Those interested in developing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy that includes digital asset creation are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.

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Digital Assets Key to Increasing Business Success and Value, Expert Says News Provided By Husam Jandal, Husam Jandal International Ltd October 27, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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