Communist Party Of Bangladesh Office Attacked Leaders Accuse BNP Of Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 27 (IANS) Amid escalating political violence in Bangladesh, the headquarters of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in Dhaka's Purana Paltan allegedly came under attack by members of the ruling BNP party and its affiliated organisations, local media reported.

Activists from the CPB's affiliated youth and student wings, Jubo Union and Bangladesh Students' Union, accused members of the ruling BNP party and its affiliated organisations, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, of assaulting them over chanting the "Joy Bangla" slogan.

The incident took place on Monday night following the release of former Students' Union president Dipak Shil from custody. Union members took out a celebratory rally in Paltan but came under attack during the procession, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

The violence subsequently spread to Mukti Bhaban, the office of the CPB, where a crowd gathered outside and stormed the premises.

On Monday night, Students' Union President Mahir Shahriar told bdnews24: "Our office has come under attack. The attackers are local BNP leaders, likely from the Paltan unit or allied organisations. They are attempting to brand us as Awami League. We are currently trapped inside alongside central leaders and fraternal organisations."

According to CPB leaders, a procession was taken out from in front of the party's central office after Dipak Shil was released from custody. Shil accompanied the activists as they marched to Paltan intersection, where a brief rally followed.

Around 40 to 50 people claiming to be Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal members objected to the "Joy Bangla" chant, leading to an argument.

The Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal members then raised the slogan, "Awami Leaguer Thikana, Ei Banglai Hobe Na (There is no place for the Awami League in this Bengal)", Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported.

Following a prolonged verbal confrontation, two CPB activists were assaulted, the party leaders alleged.

Jolly Talukder, a member of the CPB praesidium, told Prothom Alo, "The government must rein in its own party members. How can they come and launch an attack in front of a political party's office?" she said.

Speaking on the use of the 'Joy Bangla' slogan, the CPB General Secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan said, "'Joy Bangla' is a slogan of our Liberation War... Even if someone chanted 'Joy Bangla' during our procession, that cannot be used as an excuse to attack the Communist Party's office."