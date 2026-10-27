CM Gupta Inaugurates New Academic Block At Her Alma Mater Daulat Ram College

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, while inaugurating the Centenary Academic Block at her alma mater, Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, said that the institute encouraged her to rise from being a backbencher to become the Chief Minister today.

Addressing a gathering at the event, where she was invited as the Chief Guest, CM Gupta said: "It is truly a moment of great happiness for me to come here to my own college. I believe Daulat Ram College has played a very important role in the journey I have undertaken from there to where I am today."

"When I was in school, we would try to find a seat at the back. Even when teachers asked us to get up and sit in the front, we felt it was better to remain at the back. The professors and faculty at Daulat Ram College always gave us such strong encouragement that today, that girl who was once a backbencher, has come to the front and has the courage to lead this entire state," she said.

The Delhi CM asserted that Daulat Ram College has not produced just one Rekha Gupta but many like her.

"Thousands of women across the country, who completed their graduation and post-graduation from this college, are making their mark in society and bringing glory to the nation. Among all the girls sitting before me, who knows where each one of them will reach in the future. One day, we will say that this girl belongs to Daulat Ram," she added.

Referring to the launch of several new blocks at the college, the Chief Minister said: "We used to have a limited number of courses (during our time at the college) but today girl students are being prepared for the future through a number of skill-based courses."

"We didn't have mobile phones during that time so our parents bought us pagers, using which, we could only exchange messages regarding when we had reached and by what time our classes would be over," she said.

The Delhi CM highlighted that in the era of technology and especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), girl students are today "updating" themselves due to which they have the skills and determination to take on challenges in the future.