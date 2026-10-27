'Operation Mule Hunt': Gujarat Police Arrest Rajasthan Man In Rs Five Crore Cyber Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Sabarkantha, Oct 27 (IANS) A man who had been absconding for three months in a cyber fraud case involving transactions of more than Rs five crore has been arrested in Rajasthan by Gujarat's Sabarkantha cyber crime police, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Dipesh Dabgar, a resident of Ramgath Road in Aspur taluka of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, was arrested following a technical analysis of the case registered on June 30 at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Himmatnagar.

According to the police, members of a cyber syndicate allegedly opened bank accounts in different banks to obtain financial benefits.

They collected bank account details, ATM cards and SIM card details from account holders and used the accounts to route money obtained through online fraud.

The syndicate allegedly cheated 73 applicants whose complaints were registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

The victims were residents of different states and were allegedly targeted through online social media platforms. Investigators found that a total of Rs 5,04,36,296 was involved in the cyber fraud transactions.

"Of this amount, Rs 31,99,430 was deposited into the bank accounts identified in the investigation," the police said.

The case was registered at the Himmatnagar Cyber Crime Police Station. Following technical analysis, a police team travelled to Rajasthan and arrested Dabgar, who had been evading arrest for three months.

The operation was conducted under the directions from senior officials. Himmatnagar Divisional Police Officer A.K. Patel supervised the investigation, while Police Inspector D.N. Vasava led the team.

The police said the arrest was part of 'Operation Mule Hunt', aimed at detecting and investigating cyber fraud involving mule bank accounts.

Operation Mule Hunt is a police crackdown targeting mule bank accounts used by cybercriminals to receive, transfer and launder money obtained through online fraud.

Under its first phase, Operation Mule Hunt 1.0, Gujarat Police conducted a statewide drive from December 1 to 31, 2025, which led to 565 FIRs, 638 arrests and action against 913 mule accounts, with cyber fraud worth Rs 2,289 crore identified.

The operation was led by the Gujarat Police's Cyber Centre of Excellence, with inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the national cybercrime helpline, 1930.