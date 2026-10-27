Storm Boelo: Passenger Plane Veers Onto Grass During UK Landing (WATCH)

A passenger plane was caught on video veering off the runway and onto the grass while landing at Birmingham Airport in the United Kingdom, as powerful winds from Storm Boelo swept across the region. The aircraft returned to the paved runway shortly afterwards and continued towards the airport stand, with all passengers disembarking normally.

The incident involved Jet2 flight LS1310, which was travelling from Venice, Italy, to Birmingham on Sunday afternoon, October 25. Footage of the landing showed the aircraft moving beyond the paved runway onto the adjoining grass before returning to the tarmac. The unusual manoeuvre quickly attracted attention online, with viewers sharing the video on social media.

Watch the video here:

Jet2 plane VEERS OFF runway during landing at Birmingham Airport

Pilots steered the Boeing 737 right back onto the centreline, pulling off the exact recovery crews train for.

Writer: Bri

Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 26, 2026

What Happened During The Landing?

The aircraft briefly left the paved surface while negotiating the challenging weather conditions. Strong gusts associated with Storm Boelo were affecting Birmingham and other parts of the West Midlands at the time.

Jet2 attributed the incident to“exceptional weather conditions” caused by the storm. The airline confirmed that the aircraft returned to the runway and taxied to its designated stand. According to a BBC report, passengers were able to leave the plane normally.

The incident highlighted the difficulties that severe weather can create for aircraft during landing, particularly when strong crosswinds affect their alignment with the runway. Storm Boelo Disrupts UK Travel Storm Boelo brought strong winds and unsettled weather to several parts of the UK over the weekend. The Met Office had forecast significant winds across Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England, raising concerns about travel disruption and hazardous conditions.

The storm affected transport networks, with flights, rail services and road travel facing difficulties in some areas. Birmingham Airport was among the locations experiencing challenging weather.

Despite the dramatic landing, the Jet2 flight reached the airport stand and passengers disembarked normally. The video has drawn attention to the impact of extreme weather on air travel and the challenges pilots can face when landing in powerful winds.

The incident occurred as authorities continued to warn residents about dangerous conditions associated with Storm Boelo.