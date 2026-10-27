Azerbaijan, C. Steinweg Group Explore Logistics And Investment Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Logistics and investment cooperation was discussed between Azerbaijan and the Dutch company C. Steinweg Group.

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev made a post about the occasion on his X social network account.

"We held a meeting with Ulf Boll, CEO of C. Steinweg Group, which specializes in international logistics, freight forwarding, and port operations.

During the meeting, we discussed the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, the expansion of Azerbaijan's transit and logistics capabilities, the modernization of port and transport infrastructure, as well as opportunities to expand the company's operations and investments in Azerbaijan.

We also exchanged views on enhancing the efficiency of international freight transport, attracting new cargo flows via the Middle Corridor, and potential areas of cooperation with the companies of AZCON Holding," the post said.