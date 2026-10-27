Winona Baby Joins ISAD 2026 As The Only Invited Chinese Infant Skincare Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 16th International Symposium on Atopic Dermatitis (ISAD) held in Beijing, long-term management and daily basic care became important topics. As the only Chinese baby and child skincare brand invited to this year's event, WINONA Baby (Brands under Yunnan Biotanie Biotechnology Group) shared Chinese research on infant and toddler AD and its "cleanse, care, and protect" skincare practices, participating in international academic exchange. From research on infants aged 0–2 to family care and public welfare support, the brand explores daily care approaches that better meet the needs of Chinese babies.

Filling Gaps and Pioneering New Ground: Completing the Puzzle of Baby and Child Skincare

The AD clinical report updated by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2025 discussed differences in disease manifestations among different racial and ethnic populations, suggesting that research evidence needs to be understood in the context of specific populations.

Local research can supplement data on Chinese infants and toddlers, providing a reference for clinical care and product development.

The age of 0–2 is an important stage in skin barrier development, and dedicated research on this young population is of significant value.









At this ISAD, WINONA Baby shared research on Chinese infants and toddlers aged 0–2 with AD, supplementing the international evidence base on pediatric AD with local data.

According to Wang Shan from Beijing Children's Hospital, Capital Medical University, the study was conducted collaboratively by five hospitals and enrolled 309 infants and toddlers aged 0–2 with AD, focusing on daily moisturizing care during the maintenance phase. The results support the role of emollients in reducing relapses and prolonging the interval between flare-ups, providing a reference for care during the remission phase.









(Professor Wang Shan from Beijing Children's Hospital, Capital Medical University, presenting the research at the conference)

This year's ISAD was held in China for the first time, providing an important platform for local research to participate in international exchange.

Professor Ma Lin from Beijing Children's Hospital, Capital Medical University, noted that Chinese doctors and researchers are gradually becoming sharers of local research findings, clinical experience, and solutions.









This year, the pediatric AD management guideline released by the American Academy of Dermatology cited a multicenter randomized controlled study on emollients for infants and toddlers aged 0–2 related to WINONA Baby's Soothing Cream. The study was published in Dermatologic Therapy, providing a concrete example of Chinese infant and toddler research entering international evidence-based evaluation.

Exporting Chinese Baby and Child Skincare Solutions to the World

Long-term AD management increasingly emphasizes daily care. The American Academy of Dermatology's pediatric AD management guideline makes a strong recommendation for the use of moisturizers, reflecting the importance of continuous moisturizing care.

Professor He Li from the First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University pointed out that an impaired skin barrier can lead to increased water loss and easier penetration of irritants, contributing to a cycle of inflammation, itching, scratching, and barrier damage. Scientific daily care can support the barrier in addition to medical treatment.









(Professor He Li from the First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University)

Based on clinical research on infants and toddlers and exploration of barrier care, WINONA Baby proposed a daily care regimen centered on "cleanse, care, and protect."

Professor Ma Lin stated that children's skin health requires more comprehensive attention to daily care, promoting a shift toward earlier management and integrating "cleanse, care, and protect" into family life.









(Left: Professor Shu Hong, Director of the Dermatology Department at Kunming Children's Hospital; Right: Professor Ma Lin from Beijing Children's Hospital, Capital Medical University)

"Cleanse" emphasizes gentle cleansing. WINONA Baby's Soothing Shampoo & Body Wash Bubble combines a mild surfactant system with soothing botanical ingredients, addressing both cleansing and skin care needs for babies and children.

"Care" centers on continuous moisturizing. Infant and toddler research provides a clinical reference for moisturizing care during the maintenance phase; another study on a moisturizing cream containing prinsepia utilis oil was selected for an ISAD oral presentation, exploring skin lesion and barrier-related indicators through an AD mouse model, accumulating preclinical evidence for further research and development.

"Protect" focuses on sun protection. The brand collaborated with top-tier hospitals to conduct clinical observations of children's sunscreen products, supporting the development of sunscreen products for babies and children.

Efficacy skincare products, in conjunction with medical evaluation and necessary treatment, support families in carrying out appropriate long-term care.

With professionalism, bringing care into thousands of homes

The impact of AD extends into family life. Persistent itching and recurrent flare-ups can affect children's sleep, mood, and social interactions, and parents' anxiety and uncertainty about care also constitute a long-term burden.

This year's ISAD, themed "Science and Care in Atopic Dermatitis," emphasized listening to patients' experiences. Translating long-term management into daily life requires the joint participation of healthcare professionals, families, and society.

During the conference, WINONA Baby partnered with the Capital Institute of Pediatrics to carry out the "Love Skin Cabin" children's skin health public welfare activity, delivering scientific skincare knowledge to families of affected children through AD public welfare education courses and hospital-based public welfare support.

The brand also partnered with 10 top-tier hospitals across the country and professional public welfare organizations to advance the AD Children Care Plan, which is expected to benefit more than 10,000 families of children with AD through material support, care guidance, and psychological support.

From Chinese infant and toddler research to international academic exchange, and further to family education and public welfare support, WINONA Baby continues to explore ways to make research respond to real needs and to bring scientific care to more children who need help.

Media Contact

Company: Yunnan Biotanie Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: benwu yang

Email: ...

Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Yunnan Biotanie Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: