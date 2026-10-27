Mobisoft Infotech Launches Global AI Partner Program For Resellers, Msps, And Technology Consultancies

Mobisoft launches a new partner program

Five partner types the program supports

Engineering depth across the AI stack

Support from discovery through ongoing optimization

Start your AI partnership with Mobisoft

The new program gives technology firms a structured way to collaborate with Mobisoft on AI engineering and enterprise AI opportunities.

- Ritesh Patil, Founder and Chief Delivery Officer at Mobisoft InfotechHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mobisoft Infotech today announced the launch of its Global AI Partner Program. The program is a collaboration framework for eligible resellers, managed service providers, technology consultancies, systems integrators, and other technology-focused organizations.Qualified partners can explore joint opportunities in AI strategy, generative AI, AI agent development, AI-native product engineering, data platforms, and application modernization. Every opportunity follows applicable laws, program requirements, and mutually agreed commercial terms.Enterprises are moving from AI experiments to production. Technology providers now get asked to support more complex AI projects. Mobisoft's partner program gives participating organizations a structured way to work together on these projects. Responsibilities stay clear between Mobisoft, the partner, and the end customer.Collaboration Models for AI Partnerships:The program supports different commercial and delivery relationships. The right model depends on partner capabilities, customer requirements, geography, and the nature of each opportunity.Possible collaboration models include the following.- Reseller or channel arrangements need a separate written agreement. That agreement authorizes and governs the arrangement.- Co-delivery engagements bring Mobisoft and a partner together on a customer project. Each contributes defined capabilities.- Technology consulting partnerships combine advisory, domain, implementation, and engineering expertise.- Managed services collaboration helps organizations extend their technology portfolios into AI-enabled applications and operations.- Systems integration collaboration fits broader transformation programs that need specialized AI or engineering capabilities.Separate agreements define the commercial terms, responsibilities, and customer engagement models. They also cover any applicable fees or incentives.AI Capabilities Available to Partners:Eligible partners can explore collaboration with Mobisoft across these areas:- AI and generative AI engineering- AI agent and agentic AI development- Enterprise AI integration- AI strategy and use-case assessment- Retrieval-augmented generation and enterprise knowledge systems- Data engineering and AI-ready data platforms- AI-native product engineering- Workflow automation and orchestration- AI security, governance, and observabilityPartners can add this expertise to their existing customer, consulting, implementation, or managed-service capabilities when they need it.Supporting the Move from AI Strategy to Production:Enterprise AI adoption is moving beyond isolated proofs of concept. Companies now need AI systems that run reliably inside their existing business and technology environments. Production AI projects often need integration with many parts of that environment. These include the following:- Enterprise applications- Internal data- APIs- Cloud platforms- Security controls- Governance frameworks- Existing business processesThese needs create room for collaboration. Consulting firms, managed service providers, systems integrators, software specialists, and engineering companies can all work together. Mobisoft's program supports this ecosystem approach.Mobisoft's role depends on the engagement. It may contribute to technical discovery, solution architecture, and prototyping. It may also handle software engineering, AI integration, testing, deployment, and ongoing optimization. Each party's responsibilities are set for the specific customer engagement.Governance and Responsible Partner Engagement:Mobisoft said the program operates within applicable legal, regulatory, contractual, privacy, anti-bribery, sanctions, competition, and procurement requirements. Partners conduct business independently. They follow applicable laws and ethical business practices. Participation does not create an employment relationship, agency, joint venture, or fiduciary relationship. It also gives neither party authority to legally bind the other, unless a separate written agreement says so. A partner cannot make commitments, representations, warranties, or contractual obligations on Mobisoft's behalf.Commissions, incentives, resale rights, and other commercial arrangements may carry added conditions. Eligibility requirements, written terms, customer or procurement restrictions, and local laws may apply. Availability of specific models, arrangements, and benefits may also vary by jurisdiction and partner category. Mobisoft may apply diligence, qualification, compliance, and onboarding requirements before any partner arrangement begins.Building a Broader AI Services Ecosystem:The launch reflects a broader change in enterprise technology delivery. Organizations increasingly rely on ecosystems, and AI programs in particular need many capabilities. Through the Global AI Partner Program, Mobisoft gives qualified technology organizations a structured way to collaborate on these needs. The program supports organizations that want to develop new AI capabilities, expand existing technology offerings, or work on customer initiatives that need specialized AI expertise.About Mobisoft Infotech:Mobisoft Infotech is an AI-native product engineering and technology solutions company. It helps enterprises, startups, and technology-led businesses design, build, modernize, and scale digital products, intelligent platforms, and enterprise systems. Its capabilities span artificial intelligence, generative AI, AI agents, and software product engineering. They also cover cloud technologies, data engineering, automation, application modernization, and enterprise software development. Mobisoft works with organizations across strategy, architecture, engineering, integration, deployment, and ongoing optimization. It focuses on scalable, secure, production-ready technology solutions.

Ritesh Patil

Mobisoft Infotech

+1 855-572-2777

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Mobisoft Infotech Launches Global AI Partner Program for Resellers, MSPs, and Technology Consultancies News Provided By Mobisoft Digital Inc. October 27, 2026, 10:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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