Australian PM Flags Improved Security For Politicians Following Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Oct 27 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that the government is reviewing new safety measures for politicians after an attack on Member of Parliament (MP) Helen Haines.

Albanese told a meeting of his governing Labour Party in Canberra that he has asked for a review of MPs' security arrangements to be fast-tracked after Haines was critically injured in the attack earlier this month.

He said that MPs had proposed a series of options, including duress alarms or panic buttons to alert authorities if they are attacked, and pledged a swift government response.

"I know so many of you have experienced an increase in aggressive and threatening behavior online and in person. There have been vile threats towards you and your family and damage to your electorate offices," he said.

"This is particularly acute for women members of the caucus, who often receive vile and misogynistic threats to their safety and increased hatred online, often of a violent and sexual nature," he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Haines, who has served as an independent MP representing an area northeast of Melbourne since 2019, lost both legs after she was struck by a car outside her electorate office on Oct. 19 in an incident described by Albanese as a deliberate attack.

She remained in hospital as of Tuesday in a serious but stable condition.

Minister for Finance, Women, Government Services and the Public Service Katy Gallagher said earlier on Tuesday that nine MPs will receive security upgrades at their electorate offices after they raised concerns in the wake of the attack on Haines.

She told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio that security in public places at Parliament House will also be improved.