Kiteworks Integrates With Cyera To Enforce Data Classifications On Data In Motion And In Use

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced an integration with Cyera, bringing Cyera's data classifications into the Kiteworks Data Policy Engine. Files uploaded to Kiteworks are now tagged with their Cyera classification. In addition, Cyera customers can now use Kiteworks to enforce those classifications across email, file sharing, SFTP, managed file transfer, APIs, and AI integrations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Cyera DSPM is a modern, AI-native Data Security Posture Management platform that delivers actionable data intelligence, enabling organizations to understand, prioritize, and reduce data risk across the enterprise. Its classifications tell security teams what data they hold and how sensitive it is. The Kiteworks integration carries that classification into the systems where data is shared, sent, and requested.

When a file is uploaded, Kiteworks looks it up in Cyera by a unique file identifier, without exposing any file data or metadata. If the file is in Cyera's inventory, Cyera provides its classification, and Kiteworks tags the file accordingly. The Data Policy Engine inside the Kiteworks data control plane then uses the tag, user attributes, and the requested action to allow, block, require approval for, or restrict the action for people, machines, and AI agents alike.

The integration uses the Cyera API and an API token. A scheduled sync, daily by default, compares Kiteworks records with Cyera by unique identifier and removes classifications that no longer exist. It supports sources whose files are identified by SHA-256 or MD5 hashes.

Kiteworks is FedRAMP Class D Agency Auth in Progress (High In Process) and FedRAMP Class C Certified (Moderate Authorized), holds a FIPS 140-3 validation, and maintains SOC 2 Type II certification. Kiteworks provides compliance reports for CMMC 2.0, GDPR, and HIPAA, and records the action requested, the user, the tags, and the files affected to support audit and governance requirements. The Kiteworks Compliant AI approach applies the same governance to AI agents alongside people, for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, manufacturing, and legal organizations.

“A classification only matters if something acts on it,” said Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy Officer, Kiteworks.“Kiteworks reads the Cyera classification when a file is uploaded, and the Data Policy Engine then evaluates each request for that file against it. The same process applies whether the requester is a person, a machine, or an AI agent.”