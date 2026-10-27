Budget Broadband Plans: Jiofiber Rs 399 Or Airtel Rs 499? We Compare Speeds, Total Bills And OTT Offers

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) We compare JioFiber Rs 399 and Airtel Rs 499 broadband plans. Check out the final monthly bills with taxes, internet speeds, free OTT trials and new connection offers before you buy your next home Wi-Fi.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer budget-friendly fiber broadband plans for home internet users. JioFiber gives you 30 Mbps speed at Rs 399. Airtel provides up to 40 Mbps speed with extra digital benefits at Rs 499. You pay Rs 470.82 for Jio and Rs 588.82 for Airtel every month after adding 18% GST.

Key Highlights

The JioFiber Rs 399 plan includes 30 days validity, symmetric upload and download speeds, unlimited data, and free landline calls.

The Airtel Rs 499 plan offers up to 40 Mbps speed and a 3-month OTT trial for eligible users. You must check the activation and subscription terms. Network stability, fair-usage policy, and final billing details matter before you choose a plan.

The official Jio website lists the Rs 399 JioFiber plan with 30 days validity, unlimited data, and free voice calls. You get equal upload and download speeds at 30 Mbps. The company does not include OTT app subscriptions or on-demand TV with this pack.

This plan works best for users who only need internet and manage their entertainment subscriptions separately. You will pay Rs 470.82 per month after adding 18% GST. This monthly cost excludes the installation fee or security deposit for a new connection.

Airtel Rs 499 fiber plan delivers unlimited data at speeds up to 40 Mbps. You pay Rs 588.82 per month including taxes. This makes it Rs 118 more expensive than the Jio Rs 399 plan. Airtel packs some extra digital benefits to justify the price.

The broadband FAQ section mentions a 3-month trial for over 22 OTT platforms, plus 12 months of Google One and Adobe Express Premium. You should confirm if these offers last for the entire billing cycle. Customers must check the subscription period, eligibility, and activation terms.

Pre-GST Cost: JioFiber Rs 399 | Airtel Rs 499

Cost with 18% GST: JioFiber Rs 470.82 | Airtel Rs 588.82

Speed: 30 Mbps on JioFiber | Up to 40 Mbps on Airtel

Data: Both companies advertise unlimited data.

Entertainment: JioFiber skips free OTT | Airtel includes trial OTT.

You must look out for installation charges and advance payment offers when getting a new connection. These prices only cover the monthly rental and exclude the initial setup cost.

Customers should ask for an itemized quote before estimating the new connection cost. Jio postpaid offers 6-month or 12-month advance payment options for the Rs 399 internet plan. These long-term advance plans give you free installation, zero activation fees, and no security deposit. You will not get a free set-top box or OTT benefits since this is a pure internet plan.

The Airtel Rs 499 plan page promises a free Wi-Fi router and free installation for customers who pay 6 or 12 months in advance. Monthly payers should ask about extra upfront charges. You need to understand the difference between advance rental and separate installation fees.