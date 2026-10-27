World Sports Photography Awards 2027 Sponsored By Canon Now Open For Entries

World Sports Photography Awards ( ) sponsored by Canon and celebrated as the world's foremost showcase of sports photography, has today opened entries for its much-anticipated 2027 edition. Entry remains free, with the awards honouring the most gifted sports photographers from around the globe and celebrating images that convey the drama, emotion, and physicality at the heart of sport. Judged by leading figures spanning sport, media, photography, branding, and the broader creative sector, the World Sports Photography Awards continues to stand as the world's biggest celebration of sports photography.

The 2026 edition marked a breakthrough year, attracting over 4,200 entries from photographers in 123 countries and spanning more than 60 sports. Extensive international media coverage, coupled with support from leading sports organisations, underlined the awards' continued global growth and rising influence.

Commenting on Canon's sponsorship of the awards and what we can expect for 2027, World Sports Photography Awards Co-Founder, Simon Burton, said: "Canon has been the perfect partner for the World Sports Photography Awards, and there's no name more synonymous with sports photography. Building on such a fantastic first year together, we're thrilled to continue this relationship as we head into year two. It's been another remarkable year for sport around the globe, and we can't wait to see the images photographers submit this year, capturing the passion and drama of sport across every discipline and every corner of the world.”

Canon has a long and proud history in sports photography, equipping generations of photographers with the tools to capture iconic sporting moments that have defined eras. The introduction of the 'Canon Emerging Talent' award in the 2026 edition has shown amazing success and looks to bring along the next era of great sports photographers once again in 2027. This dedicated category will continue recognising young and upcoming talent, with the age of the award dropping slightly to under the age of 25 to better capture the essence of the award.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central&North Africa, adds:“Canon has a proud legacy of supporting professional sports photographers and helping them capture the moments that define sporting history. Following the success of the 'Canon Emerging Talent' award in 2026, we're delighted to continue our support for the next generation of sports photographers in 2027. By recognising emerging talent and giving young photographers a platform to showcase their creativity and passion, we hope to help them take the next step in their careers and tell the powerful stories at the heart of sport.”

With this announcement, the 2027 awards are now officially open for entries. Participants from across the industry and globe are invited to submit their work and gain recognition on one of the most celebrated stages in the field.

For 2027, photographers are invited to submit up to 10 images captured between December 2025 and November 2026 across 24 sports categories. Submissions are free of charge and close on 23 November 2026. Please note that images entered in the 2026 competition are not eligible. We have also made some adjustments to the categories, which we ask photographers to be aware of when entering.

Key details:



Entries open: 09 September 2026

Submission deadline: 23 November 2026

Eligibility: Up to 10 images taken between December 2025 – November 2026

Categories: 24 sports categories Cost: Free of charge

The World Sports Photography Awards, sponsored by Canon, continue to celebrate the art of sports photography – showcasing the images and photographers that inspire audiences around the world.

For rules and regulations, please visit the Rules ( ) page, T&C's ( ) and other FAQs ( ) here.

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NOTE TO EDITORS: FULL PRESS KIT AND 2026 WINNING IMAGES AVAILABLE HERE ( )

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World Sports Photography Awards:

Nothing captures the emotion of sports like photography. World Sport Photography Awards celebrates the best sports photography by the best sports photographers. With images from over 60 different sports, from elite to grass roots, the World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.

Now in its eighth edition, the World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world's best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( ) – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

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