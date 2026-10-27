Anand Mahindra Wowed By Visakhapatnam Beach's 'Raw Beauty', Points To An 'Interesting Irony'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to X on Sunday (October 25) to say how compelled he is by the "raw beauty" of Gangavaram Beach, near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Anand Mahindra said it does not look like a "conventional" beach and even shared an 'interesting irony'. Here's what he said.

Anand Mahindra started his post on X by asking, "Why isn't this one of India's most talked-about coastal landscapes?"

He introduced, "This is Gangavaram Beach, near Visakhapatnam." Mahindra even shared a few images of the beach that did have any "swaying coconut palms", but "towering rocky cliffs."

The pictures, he said, were captured by India Aesthetica.

"Not the conventional image of a tropical beach. No rows of swaying coconut palms or picture-postcard scenery. Instead, towering rocky cliffs & a rugged, almost prehistoric beauty," Mahindra wrote on X on Sunday.

Captivated by the images and landscape of the Andhra Pradesh beach, Mahindra added, "Frankly, I find this kind of raw beauty even more compelling. It's the sort of place that invites you not just to relax, but to reflect."

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Anand Mahindra believed, "There's an interesting irony here..."

He said the world's technology giants are arriving in Visakhapatnam "to build hyperscale data centres & AI infrastructure."

"But judging by these photographs, nature got into the hyperscaling business here millions of years ago!," Mahindra wrote.

He said, "Vizag [Visakhapatnam] is clearly on its way to becoming a major technology hub. But I suspect it also has the potential to become one of India's most sought-after coastal leisure destinations."

"Clearly, there's more than one kind of spectacular growth story unfolding in Vizag...," Anand Mahindra said.