Anand Mahindra Wowed By Visakhapatnam Beach's 'Raw Beauty', Points To An 'Interesting Irony'
Anand Mahindra said it does not look like a "conventional" beach and even shared an 'interesting irony'. Here's what he said.Not a 'conventional' beach
Anand Mahindra started his post on X by asking, "Why isn't this one of India's most talked-about coastal landscapes?"
He introduced, "This is Gangavaram Beach, near Visakhapatnam." Mahindra even shared a few images of the beach that did have any "swaying coconut palms", but "towering rocky cliffs."
The pictures, he said, were captured by India Aesthetica.
"Not the conventional image of a tropical beach. No rows of swaying coconut palms or picture-postcard scenery. Instead, towering rocky cliffs & a rugged, almost prehistoric beauty," Mahindra wrote on X on Sunday.
Captivated by the images and landscape of the Andhra Pradesh beach, Mahindra added, "Frankly, I find this kind of raw beauty even more compelling. It's the sort of place that invites you not just to relax, but to reflect."Also Read | A doyen of Indian industry, Anand Mahindra leaves behind a hard to match legacy 'Interesting irony'
Anand Mahindra believed, "There's an interesting irony here..."
He said the world's technology giants are arriving in Visakhapatnam "to build hyperscale data centres & AI infrastructure."
"But judging by these photographs, nature got into the hyperscaling business here millions of years ago!," Mahindra wrote.
He said, "Vizag [Visakhapatnam] is clearly on its way to becoming a major technology hub. But I suspect it also has the potential to become one of India's most sought-after coastal leisure destinations."
"Clearly, there's more than one kind of spectacular growth story unfolding in Vizag...," Anand Mahindra said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment