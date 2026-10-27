Meta Plans Up To $95 Billion Stock Offering To Finance Its Expanding AI Ambitions

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Meta Platforms has announced plans to raise up to $95 billion through stock offerings to support its core business and continued investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The fundraising proposal highlights the enormous capital requirements facing technology companies seeking to build advanced computing systems and expand AI-powered products.

According to reporting published on October 26, the plan consists of a $35 billion underwritten public offering and a separate $60 billion at-the-market stock offering. Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom have expressed interest in participating in the first portion, with potential cornerstone investors collectively considering purchases of up to $5 billion.

A major financing plan for AI infrastructure

Meta operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and has been increasing investment in AI capabilities across its platforms. These investments include computing infrastructure, AI models, recommendation systems and tools intended to improve advertising performance and introduce new products.

Developing these capabilities requires substantial spending on data centres, chips, networking equipment and energy. The proposed fundraising would give Meta additional financial flexibility as it pursues its AI strategy.

The company has said its AI investments are already generating benefits through stronger engagement, improved advertising performance and increased monetisation. Investors will nevertheless want evidence that those benefits can continue to grow alongside infrastructure spending.

How the two offerings differ

The proposed $35 billion underwritten offering involves selling shares through a structured public transaction. The additional $60 billion at-the-market programme would allow Meta to issue shares over time at prevailing market prices.

Meta has also created a new class of Class C shares without voting rights, according to the reported plan. This structure could enable the company to raise capital without materially changing founder Mark Zuckerberg's voting control.

Issuing new shares can strengthen a company's financial resources, but it also raises questions about dilution for existing shareholders. The ultimate effect depends on the number of shares issued, the prices achieved and how effectively the proceeds are deployed.

AI spending creates a test for technology investors

The scale of Meta's proposed fundraising comes as investors debate whether the returns from AI infrastructure will justify the industry's enormous investment commitments.

Large technology companies are competing to secure computing capacity and develop AI services, but the costs of building and operating that infrastructure can weigh on cash flow.

Investors will assess whether Meta's investments create additional revenue, improve advertising efficiency or establish new sources of growth. If returns develop more slowly than expected, the market may scrutinise future spending plans more closely.

What comes next

The financing programme will be watched for its execution, investor participation and implications for Meta's capital structure.

For the broader technology sector, the announcement demonstrates that AI development is becoming not only a technological competition but also a major capital allocation challenge. The long-term outcome will depend on whether the infrastructure being funded can produce sustainable commercial value.