Infosys Cuts FY27 Revenue Growth Forecast As IT Spending Remains Under Pressure

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Infosys shares came under pressure after India's second-largest IT services company lowered its revenue growth forecast for fiscal year 2027, highlighting the challenges facing technology service providers as customers remain cautious about discretionary spending.

Infosys revised its constant-currency revenue growth guidance to between 1% and 2%, down from its previous range of 1.5% to 3%. The company retained its operating margin guidance at 20% to 22%, according to market reporting published on October 26. The revised outlook prompted investors to reassess the company's near-term growth prospects.

Why the revised forecast matters

Revenue guidance provides investors with management's current expectations for business performance. A reduction can signal that demand is weaker than anticipated, customers are delaying projects or pricing conditions are becoming more difficult.

IT services companies depend on corporate technology budgets for consulting, software implementation, cloud migration, application maintenance and digital transformation projects. When customers become cautious about economic conditions, they may delay new programmes or negotiate more aggressively on contract pricing.

The growing use of AI adds another dimension. Although businesses are investing in AI tools, they are also evaluating how these technologies will affect software development, service delivery and the number of billable hours required for certain tasks.

Margins remain an important measure

Infosys maintained its operating margin guidance despite lowering its revenue forecast. This indicates that the company continues to expect a margin range consistent with its previous outlook, even as revenue growth expectations have moderated.

Maintaining margins can depend on factors such as employee utilisation, subcontracting costs, wage increases, project mix and operating efficiency.

However, stable margin guidance does not necessarily offset the impact of slower revenue growth. Investors also examine whether a company can expand its business, win new contracts and convert its order pipeline into recognised revenue.

AI creates opportunities and competitive pressure

AI adoption presents opportunities for IT service providers to help clients modernise systems, automate workflows and deploy new applications. Consulting and implementation work may generate demand as companies integrate AI into existing business operations.

At the same time, AI can alter the economics of traditional service contracts. Automation may reduce the amount of manual work required for certain tasks, increasing pressure on providers to develop new services and demonstrate greater value to customers.

The companies best positioned to benefit will need to combine technical expertise with effective delivery models, industry knowledge and credible customer outcomes.

What investors will monitor

Investors will focus on future quarterly revenue growth, large contract wins, client spending patterns and management commentary on AI-related demand.

The revised guidance also matters for India's IT services sector because Infosys is a major participant in global outsourcing and technology consulting. Its outlook can influence expectations for other providers exposed to similar corporate spending trends.

The key question is whether demand improves sufficiently for Infosys to return to stronger growth while maintaining profitability. Subsequent results will provide further evidence about the strength of the company's order pipeline and its ability to adapt to changing technology budgets.