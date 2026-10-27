New Book Explores Mirza Gadim Iravani's Legacy In Azerbaijani Art

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A new scholarly book exploring the life and artistic legacy of prominent Azerbaijani painter Mirza Gadim Iravani was presented at the 12th Baku International Book Fair, shedding new light on his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani visual art.

The book, titled Mirza Gadim Iravani: At the Crossroads of Times, was jointly published by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan.

Prepared under the leadership of Shirin Malikova, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History and associate professor, the publication examines Iravani's place in Azerbaijani art history, provides updated scholarly information about his biography and analyses his artistic heritage.

The book studies works held in museums across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia, and presents new attributions of several paintings. It also features previously unpublished works, archival photographs and collection materials reflecting the historical and cultural environment of 19th-century Iravan.

Speaking at the presentation, Aytan Ahmadova, deputy director for research at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, highlighted the publication's importance for advancing the study of Iravani's work.

She noted that researchers had reattributed a painting long known as Two Figures, giving it the new title Nasr al-Din Shah in the Palace.

Ahmadova also recalled an exhibition organised to mark the 200th anniversary of Iravani's birth, which brought together works from different museum collections in one venue for the first time. While exhibitions are temporary, she said, the book would help preserve and transmit scholarly knowledge about the artist to future generations.

Telman Ibrahimov, head of the museum's Research Department and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, emphasised Iravani's distinctive contribution to the development of Azerbaijani art.

He highlighted the importance of portraiture in the painter's work, alongside floral imagery, particularly motifs featuring roses and nightingales. According to Ibrahimov, these motifs are associated with Sufi ideas and the concept of divine love. Iravani's designs created for embroidery and wall decoration also represent significant aspects of his artistic legacy.

Ibrahimov described Iravani's heritage as a bridge between medieval Azerbaijani art and a new tradition of Azerbaijani painting shaped by European influences. He also stressed the importance of studying the works of Iravani and Mir Mohsun Navvab to understand the historical continuity and evolution of national art.

The presentation concluded with the launch of a podcast dedicated to Iravani as the second episode of the The Museum Speaks project. In the programme, Malikova, director of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, and Ibrahimov discussed the painter's life, artistic achievements and lasting influence on Azerbaijani visual art.