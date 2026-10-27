Azerbaijan And Dutch Logistics Giant C. Steinweg Group Discuss Middle Corridor Investments

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Azerbaijan and the Netherlands-based C. Steinweg Group have discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in logistics, freight transportation and infrastructure investment, with particular emphasis on the development of the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, announced the discussions in a post on his official X account following a meeting with Ulf Boll, CEO of C. Steinweg Group.

The company specialises in international logistics, freight transportation and port operations.

According to Nabiyev, the meeting focused on expanding Azerbaijan's transit and logistics capabilities, modernising port and transport infrastructure, and exploring opportunities for the Dutch company to increase its presence and investment activities in the country.

"We held a meeting with Ulf Boll, CEO of the Dutch company 'C. Steinweg Group,' which specializes in international logistics, freight transport, and port operations," the minister stated.

"During the meeting, we discussed the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, the expansion of Azerbaijan's transit and logistics capabilities, the modernization of port and transport infrastructure, as well as opportunities to expand the company's operations and investments in Azerbaijan," he added.

The discussions also addressed measures to improve the efficiency of international freight transportation and attract additional cargo flows through the Middle Corridor.

"We also exchanged views on enhancing the efficiency of international freight transport, attracting new cargo flows via the Middle Corridor, and potential areas of cooperation with companies under AZCON Holding," Nabiyev noted.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connects China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, offering an alternative freight transportation route between Asian and European markets.

Azerbaijan has been working to strengthen its position along the corridor through investments in railway networks, port facilities and multimodal logistics infrastructure.