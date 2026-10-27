Zelensky On Overnight Attack: Russia Targeted Energy, Logistics, And Urban Infrastructure Almost Everywhere

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in a Facebook post.

“Artificial and prolonged delays in deliveries of interceptors for Patriot and NASAMS systems, which have unfortunately been occurring recently, directly help Russia achieve the objectives of its terrorist campaign. Each such delay results in another Russian strike hitting a target. Unfortunately, attacks occur daily. Russia is constantly taking new escalatory steps. Pressure on Russia and tangible support for Ukraine are needed to change the situation,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the number of people injured in a Russian strike on a university campus and the surrounding area the previous evening had risen to 12, five of them students or university staff.

“While emergency services were helping people and dealing with the aftermath of the first strike, the Russians launched another ballistic missile attack. A total of 16 ballistic missiles were launched overnight, along with more than 280 drones. Unfortunately, there have been casualties, and targets in Kyiv were hit, including the Southern Bridge. This is a serious escalation in Russia's campaign targeting our logistics,” the President said.

He added that strikes had also targeted the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, as well as Chernivtsi region. In almost every region, Zelensky said, Russia's targets were energy facilities, logistics, and civilian urban infrastructure.

assess damage to Kyiv's Southern Bridge after ballistic missile strik

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the previous day that Ukraine had been waiting for almost a month for U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to sign off on the supply of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine