Battlefield In Kherson Region's Island Area Is Now“Transparent”, Military Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Pavlo Drohal, spokesperson for Ukraine's 30th Marine Corps, told Ukrinform about the situation.

“As for the island area in the Dnipro River delta, the enemy continues to make systematic attempts to advance onto the islands. They try to reach them in small boats, using small assault groups, and attempt to establish positions there so they can infiltrate closer to the right bank. Given the challenging geography and the large number of islands - this is not just the Dnipro River proper, but also its tributaries, forming an extensive island zone with a complex network of waterways - they continue these attempts systematically. The difference is that we can see them because technology makes the battlefield 'transparent,' and the airspace is under constant surveillance,” Drohal said.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders spot and destroy Russian troops, in most cases as soon as they begin moving. In autumn, the enemy is trying to use fog and rain as cover, but the outcome remains the same: these groups are destroyed.

“Regarding the attempt to land in Kherson's Korabel neighborhood, yes, such an attempt was made last week. It was unsuccessful because the enemy was spotted, targeted with weapons, and destroyed,” the spokesperson said.

He added that rumors suggesting an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group might nevertheless have landed and hidden in the neighborhood were unfounded.

“That is impossible. Those who attempted to land were destroyed. Our defenders are monitoring the area very closely and keeping track of everything happening there,” Drohal emphasized.

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He also noted that Russian forces had conducted intensive assaults in the island area in spring and early summer, operating“nonstop.” At the time, there could be as many as 50 assaults a month. The number of attacks subsequently declined: there were no such attempts in July, but they resumed in August and continue to this day.

“In other words, the enemy is experiencing something of a seasonal surge. It is once again imagining that it can advance toward the islands, establish a foothold, and set up positions there. But doing so is extremely difficult in practical terms, and given our countermeasures and constant surveillance, it is virtually impossible,” the spokesperson stressed.

However, Drohal said these failed attempts had not deterred the Russian military command, which continued to send assault groups on missions that amounted to a death sentence, showing little regard for its personnel. Russian servicemen receive some training for combat in these conditions, he added, but the enemy's assault groups“are not particularly well supplied.”

As for Kherson city, Drohal stressed that Ukrainian forces were doing everything possible to protect it. Although Russian forces launch a huge number of drones, Ukrainian defenders destroy or suppress 90–93% of them.

“We are equally successful in targeting enemy artillery along the Dnipro River axis. Since the beginning of summer, we have destroyed or damaged around 150 enemy artillery systems. Once a gun starts operating in our area, it is tracked almost immediately and survives for only two to three days. The Russian command shows little regard for its artillery either,” the spokesperson said.

The number of artillery attacks in autumn has fallen by a factor of 2.5 compared with spring. While there were around 2,000–2,500 attacks in spring, the current figure is approximately 1,000–1,200, Drohal said.

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As reported, Russian artillery shelling along the Dnipro River axis has decreased significantly as Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroy Russian artillery systems.

Photo provided by Pavlo Drohal, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps