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Educational Facility In Chernihiv Region Attacked With Fiber-Optic FPV Drones

Educational Facility In Chernihiv Region Attacked With Fiber-Optic FPV Drones


Date: 2026-10-27 06:05:18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Today, October 27, at around 9:45 a.m., an enemy attack involving fiber-optic FPV drones was reported in the village of Chaikyne. The drones hit the grounds of the Chaikyne Educational Complex,” he wrote.

Information about possible casualties is still being clarified.

Read also: Russian forces strike Chernihiv, fire breaks out, two injured

As reported, a music school caught fire following a Russian attack on the Chernihiv region on October 6.

Photo for illustrative purposes

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UkrinForm

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