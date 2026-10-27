Energy Ministry Calls For Greater Investment In Oil Shale Resources

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan is seeking to expand investment in its oil shale resources to diversify energy supplies and strengthen electricity security, Acting Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahjat Adwan said Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Fourth International Oil Shale Conference, organized by Al-Balqa Applied University in cooperation with the ministry, Adwan described oil shale as a key domestic energy resource and called for continued investment in technologies to improve its commercial viability.

He said the ministry's energy policy is based on diversifying supply sources, including natural gas, petroleum products, oil shale and renewable energy, to ensure the reliability and stability of the national electricity system.

Renewable energy currently accounts for approximately 27 percent of Jordan's electricity mix, Adwan said, adding that the ministry plans to increase its contribution while maintaining a balanced mix of domestic and imported energy resources.

He noted that the Attarat oil shale power plant supplies approximately 14 percent of the Kingdom's electricity needs, reflecting Jordan's experience in developing oil shale-based electricity generation.

Adwan acknowledged that some oil shale projects have encountered challenges related to economic feasibility, production costs and processing requirements. Nevertheless, he stressed that the resource remains an important national asset with potential for further development.

He urged investors to explore opportunities in oil shale-based power generation and the production of petroleum derivatives, confirming the ministry's readiness to receive and evaluate investment proposals.

Proposed projects will be assessed for technical and financial feasibility in accordance with applicable legislation and environmental standards, he said.

Adwan also highlighted the ministry's efforts to explore commercial applications for waste and ash generated by oil shale combustion and processing, including their potential use in cement manufacturing and the recovery of valuable materials.

He emphasized the need for the conference to produce practical recommendations that could support government planning, guide investment decisions and advance technologies for utilizing oil shale resources.

Adwan commended the university and the conference's organizing committee for providing a platform for researchers, industry specialists and investors to exchange expertise and discuss developments in the sector.

Al-Balqa Applied University Vice President Zaid Anbar said developing oil shale resources has implications beyond energy production, particularly for energy independence, national security and economic growth amid changing global energy market conditions.

He stressed the importance of balancing the economic benefits of resource development with environmental protection by adopting sustainable extraction and processing technologies that limit emissions and preserve ecosystems.

Anbar also called for closer cooperation among universities, government institutions and the private sector, alongside greater investment in applied research and innovation to improve the efficiency and sustainability of oil shale development.

The two-day conference, held in Amman, brings together researchers, academics, technical experts and industry representatives from Jordan and abroad to examine advances in oil shale extraction and processing technologies, investment prospects and the economic and environmental considerations associated with developing the resource.

//Petra// RZ