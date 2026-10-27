Olive Oil Output Forecast At 30,000 Tonnes, Exceeding Local Demand

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Olive oil production is projected to reach 30,000 tonnes this season, exceeding estimated domestic demand of 25,000 tonnes, according to the General Syndicate of Jordanian Olive Press Owners and Olive Producers.

Syndicate Executive Director Jamal Batsh said Ministry of Agriculture estimates put the Kingdom's olive harvest at approximately 212,000 tonnes, of which 40,000 tonnes are expected to be used for producing green and black table olives, with the remainder destined for oil extraction.

Speaking at a lecture organized Monday evening by the Jordanian Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity, Batsh said Jordanian olive oil is recognized for its quality, distinctive chemical composition and desirable sensory characteristics, citing assessments by olive oil tasting experts.

The lecture, titled "The Olive Sector and Olive Presses: Current Conditions and Factors Affecting Olive Oil Quality," addressed the industry's economic and environmental significance, production standards and factors influencing the quality of locally produced olive oil.

Batsh said the olive sector supports agricultural and industrial activity, generates employment and provides a source of income for thousands of families directly or indirectly involved in cultivation, processing and related businesses.

He highlighted the sector's role in supporting rural communities, contributing to food security and reducing poverty and unemployment, noting that olives and olive oil remain essential components of the Jordanian diet.

Olive cultivation also holds considerable cultural significance, reflecting the tree's longstanding association with Jordanian traditions and daily life, he added.

Batsh said the sector contributes to environmental sustainability by helping reduce soil erosion and combat desertification, while olive-processing byproducts can be utilized in producing animal feed, fertilizers and energy.

He confirmed that the Kingdom's 151 licensed and operating olive presses are fully prepared for the harvesting season, with modern processing equipment and production lines designed to maintain efficiency and ensure high-quality output.

Batsh stressed that olive oil quality depends on several factors, including olive varieties, sound agricultural practices, fruit maturity and proper handling after harvesting.

He emphasized the importance of transporting and storing harvested olives under appropriate conditions before processing, applying good manufacturing practices during extraction and maintaining suitable storage conditions for the finished oil.

Batsh also highlighted the role of joint inspection committees comprising representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, the Cybercrime Unit and the syndicate.

He commended the Jordanian Olive Oil Protection Committee's efforts to detect adulteration, safeguard product authenticity and pursue legal action against those involved in fraudulent practices.

Addressing olive oil classification, Batsh explained that sensory evaluation is a key method for assessing virgin olive oil quality, with trained tasting panels typically comprising eight to 12 accredited members.

He said the evaluation process identifies positive characteristics, including fruitiness, bitterness and pungency, as well as defects that may arise from improper cultivation, post-harvest handling, processing or storage.

The lecture included practical demonstrations using reference samples of olive oil with and without sensory defects, allowing participants to recognize quality characteristics and distinguish extra virgin olive oil from other grades of virgin olive oil.

The session was moderated by the society's vice president, Samih Abu Bakr.

//Petra// RZ