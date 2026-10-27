CRIF Jordan, Qudra Sign Credit Information Services Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- CRIF Jordan has signed an agreement with Qudra Automotive Trading company, the Isuzu dealer, to provide credit information services aimed at improving customer credit assessments and strengthening risk management in vehicle financing.

The agreement was signed by CRIF Jordan General Manager Ahmad Amoudi and Qudra representative Khaled Alayan, as part of CRIF's efforts to expand its services into the automotive sector and promote data-driven commercial decisions.

Under the agreement, Qudra will gain access to CRIF Jordan's credit inquiry services, enabling it to review customers' credit histories and returned-cheque records when evaluating applications for vehicle purchases through the company's direct in-house installment financing arrangements.

The services will help the company assess customers' creditworthiness, identify potential repayment risks and make more informed financing and sales decisions.

The partnership forms part of CRIF Jordan's strategy to extend credit information services across economic sectors and encourage businesses to adopt more effective credit assessment and risk management practices.

Amoudi said the agreement marks a further step in the company's efforts to expand its services and strengthen the use of reliable credit information in commercial decision-making.

He noted that access to credit histories and returned-cheque records allows businesses to evaluate customers' financial behavior before entering into sales or financing agreements.

Such information, he added, supports more accurate risk assessments, improves the efficiency of credit decisions and helps safeguard commercial transactions.

Amoudi emphasized that wider adoption of credit information services could contribute to improving business practices, strengthening confidence in commercial dealings and supporting the development of the national economy.

//Petra// RZ