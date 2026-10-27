Azerbaijan Is Recognized As A Reliable Energy Supplier On Global Markets - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. We are recognized as a reliable energy supplier on global markets, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.
The head of state noted that connectivity has become one of the key issues on the international agenda.
“If you look at the map, it is difficult to bypass Azerbaijan,” he added.
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