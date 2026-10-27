Tajikistan, China Discuss Expanding Consular Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and China discussed expanding consular cooperation at an official meeting in Beijing on October 22, 2026.

According to the Tajik MFA, the discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Homiddin Sharifzoda and Member of the CPC Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Zhao Zhiyuan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the creation of necessary conditions for the accommodation and effective functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries in Dushanbe and Beijing, as well as strengthening their material, technical and infrastructure base.

In turn, they considered issues related to expanding consular cooperation, simplifying procedures for mutual travel by citizens, protecting their rights and interests, exchanging information about citizens, assisting in resolving issues faced by entrepreneurs, and creating favorable conditions for travel by students and truck drivers.

The sides also discussed the development of cooperation in training highly qualified personnel for the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, including providing opportunities for education, professional development and studying China's diplomatic experience.

Following the meeting, they expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue, strengthen practical cooperation and advance issues of mutual interest.

Tajikistan and China maintain diplomatic relations and engage in regular dialogue on bilateral cooperation through official channels. Their foreign ministries address political and diplomatic matters, while consular contacts focus on issues affecting citizens of both countries, including travel, the protection of rights and interests, and assistance with relevant administrative matters.