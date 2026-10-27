Tajikistan, UNDP Explore Implementation Of Joint Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Tajikistan Sudipto Mukerjee discussed the implementation of joint projects on October 26, 2026 in Dushanbe.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the talks, the sides reviewed current issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and UNDP, the progress of joint initiatives, as well as organizational issues related to preparations for upcoming events.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN's lead agency for international development, working with governments and other partners to support sustainable economic growth, improve public administration and address social and environmental challenges. Its activities are guided by national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals, which cover areas such as poverty reduction, institutional capacity, economic opportunities and environmental protection.

In Tajikistan, cooperation with UNDP forms part of the country's broader engagement with the United Nations system on development-related issues. The organization works with national institutions and other stakeholders on initiatives aimed at supporting development priorities.

The scope of cooperation may include strengthening governance, promoting inclusive economic development, improving access to public services and supporting environmental sustainability, depending on the programmes and projects agreed with the country's authorities.