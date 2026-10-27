President Ilham Aliyev Receives Director-General Of ICESCO (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. On October 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik.
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