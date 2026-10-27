MEXC And Hacken Launch AI Trading Safety Handbook To Promote Safer AI Adoption

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, and blockchain security, compliance, and regulatory assurance partner Hacken, have released the MEXC × Hacken AI Trading Safety Handbook, providing practical guidance on how users and platforms can use and deploy AI-assisted and automated trading tools more safely, from research and decision support through trade execution.

The handbook follows the recent MEXC AI Trading Report, which found strong interest in AI alongside clear demand for greater control. In MEXC's 2026 survey, willingness to use automated trading rose from 55% to 71.8% when limits on funds, positions, leverage and losses were introduced.

As AI takes a more active role in trading, the handbook emphasizes that safety cannot rely on the AI model alone. AI-facilitated actions should be checked against separate permissions, financial limits and risk controls before execution. It covers risks including credential exposure, excessive permissions, manipulated data and unintended execution, while outlining practical safeguards for both users and platforms.

For users, the handbook sets out five safety checks: Ask, Verify, Limit, Control and Review. For platforms, it outlines five principles: Guard, Limit, Approve, Controls and Test. Together, they provide a practical framework for expanding the use of AI while keeping appropriate controls in place.

“AI can make trading more accessible and efficient, but greater capability should come with stronger safeguards,” said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC.“At MEXC, we want users to benefit from innovation, while taking a measured approach to AI adoption. Our People First principle means giving users access to new capabilities without losing sight of control, transparency and risk.”

“AI agents will soon place more orders than people do. Trust in them should be earned the way smart contracts earned it: through independent controls, continuous red-teaming and evidence anyone can verify,” said Dyma Budorin, CEO and co-founder of Hacken.“This handbook is intended to raise awareness of those risks and provide practical support for both users and platforms. As adoption grows, platforms will need to test these safeguards continuously and strengthen them as new risks emerge.”

MEXC and Hacken hope the handbook can serve as a practical reference for users and platforms as AI becomes more deeply integrated into trading, helping raise risk awareness and support safer, more responsible adoption across the industry.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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About Hacken

Hacken is a security and assurance partner for financial institutions and the infrastructure they rely on: exchanges, ecosystems, custodians, banks, asset managers, and tokenization platforms. Hacken's AI security work includes AI agent security audits and red-teaming of AI systems.

Founded in 2017, Hacken has 60+ engineers and more than 1,500 clients across industries, including the European Commission, ADGM, Ethereum Foundation, Societe Generale-Forge, MetaMask, and Bybit.

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