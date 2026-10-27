Radware Selected By Major Global Cloud Provider To Modernize Ddos Protection Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven-year agreement expands DDoS protection capacity, performance and scalability following competitive evaluation

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced that an existing customer, a major global cloud services provider, has selected Radware to modernize and expand its distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection infrastructure.

The seven-year agreement follows a competitive evaluation involving approximately 10 vendors. The cloud provider sought to increase DDoS mitigation capacity and performance while reducing costs and ensuring its infrastructure could scale to meet future requirements. Radware was selected based on, among other factors, the performance advantages of its DDoS protection architecture, the accuracy of its behavioral attack mitigation capabilities and the flexibility of its Global Enterprise License model.

Under the agreement, Radware will provide DefensePro X380, Global Enterprise License, Security Update Subscriptions and Cyber Controller. Together, these technologies are intended to support the cloud provider's infrastructure modernization initiative by providing advanced DDoS mitigation, centralized security management and greater flexibility to scale protection capacity as its requirements evolve.

“Being selected following a highly competitive evaluation we believe underscores the performance and effectiveness of our DDoS protection technology,” said Roy Zisapel, chief executive officer, Radware.“Cloud providers need security infrastructure that can keep pace with growing capacity demands and increasingly sophisticated attacks. Our solution is designed to deliver the performance, accuracy and flexibility they need to scale their operations while maintaining control over costs.”

Radware's DefensePro X uses advanced behavioral analysis and attack mitigation to help detect and block sophisticated DDoS threats that may evade conventional security defenses. Combined with centralized management and flexible licensing, the solution is designed to help organizations maintain service availability while adapting their protection infrastructure to evolving security and operational requirements.

For more information about Radware DefensePro, visit here.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application and AI security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, the Radware Blog, X and YouTube. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice. The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, projections, future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities and developments in its industry, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast” and“target,” and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could.” For example, statements in this press release about the capabilities, intended performance, benefits, availability and intended use of DefensePro X380, Global Enterprise License, Security Update Subscriptions and Cyber Controller, the customer's anticipated deployment and use of these solutions, the expected duration, scope and performance of the seven-year agreement, the anticipated scalability, performance and cost benefits to the customer, and related competitive differentiation and market positioning are forward-looking statements.

Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include global market and economic conditions; dependence on independent distributors; supply-chain disruptions; reliance on a limited number of vendors; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; intense competition; the ability to develop and enhance solutions; defects, vulnerabilities or failures in products and services; risks associated with artificial intelligence technologies and evolving regulatory frameworks; information-technology failures or security breaches; hosting or cloud-service disruptions; interoperability risks; global operations; and geopolitical risks, including instability in the Middle East and Israel.

These factors are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, please refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no obligation to update or revise them. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website or on Radware's website.

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