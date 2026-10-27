Anteris Announces Upcoming Data Release For Medium-Size Duravr THV From EMBARK Study At TCT 2026

The presentation will report 30-day outcomes in patients with severe aortic stenosis who received the medium-size DurAVR THV in the ongoing EMBARK study. Since 2021 over 130 patients have been treated with the DurAVR THV across different valve sizes in the Company's EMBARK study and Early Feasibility Study (EFS).

In a separate session on emerging TAVR technologies, Santiago Garcia, MD, will present“DurAVR TAVR (ANTERIS): Technology and Case-in-a-Box”, featuring the biomimetic DurAVR THV, a new class of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Session details are as follows:

1) TCT Innovation 3: Emerging Concepts and Innovations in TAVR



Sunday, November 1, 2026, 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM PST

Room: Innovation Theater

The Novel Biomimetic Medium DurAVR THV Balloon-Expandable Valve (Anteris): First Report of the 30-Day Clinical and Hemodynamic Outcomes

Presenter: Azeem Latib, MD



2) TCT Innovation 15: Live Case-in-a-Box Innovation: Emerging TAVR Technologies



Tuesday, November 3, 2026, 8:35 – 9:35 AM PST

Room: Innovation Theater

DurAVR TAVR (ANTERIS): Technology and Case-in-a-Box

Presenter: Santiago Garcia, MD

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global healthcare company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris' lead product, the DurAVR® THV, was designed in collaboration with the world's leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR®THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris' patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“budget,”“target,”“aim,”“strategy,”“plan,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under“Risk Factors” in Anteris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2025 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and ASX. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Anteris does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.