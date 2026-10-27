Interdigital Awarded Injunction Against TCL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded a preliminary injunction against TCL by a court in Brazil related to HEVC technology.

The 3rd Business Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro adopted the findings of an independent expert report, commissioned by the Rio court, which fully supported InterDigital's position that TCL infringes the two patents-in-suit, that the patents are essential to the HEVC standard and that InterDigital's offers met its fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) obligations. In finding that InterDigital had complied with its FRAND obligations, the court noted TCL's offers were lower by“a different order of magnitude”. Under the court's ruling, TCL must refrain from implementing the HEVC standard in devices they manufacture, import or offer for sale in Brazil.

“InterDigital is widely recognized as one of the leading contributors to the HEVC codec which has become such a vital part of how video content is encoded and then decoded on devices like TCL's,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital.“We welcome the Rio court's decision and call on TCL to take a license, like its competitors, that fairly values our portfolio.”

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

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