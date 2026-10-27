Since 1992, Class-Certified: Florescence Builds Marine Fender Brand Moat With Navy-Grade Supply & 140+ Countries

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Holding CCS, BV, ABS and RS class society certifications, with launching airbags compliant with ISO 14409 and LR/DNV compliance capability.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. has set out the certification and inspection record that sits behind its ship launching airbags, marine salvage airbags and rubber fender lines. The record includes certificates and test documentation issued by Bureau Veritas (BV), the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), alongside ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 management system certificates.The manufacturer was established in 1992 and operates from the Jimo district of Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. It describes itself as the marine engineering manufacturing entity of Fengyishun (Qingdao) Technology Group. Company documentation states that its products have been supplied to customers in more than 140 countries and regions, and to naval organisations including the Bangladesh Navy, French Navy, Royal Thai Navy, Italian Navy and Philippine Navy.For buyers at the research and evaluation stage, the significance is narrower than a general company profile. Class society certification in this category is issued against named products, named standards and named scopes. Matching a certificate to a specific airbag model, diameter, length and working pressure is the step that determines whether the document is relevant to a given launching or salvage project.Industry context: a concentrated, standard-driven categoryMarine airbags are a small segment of the wider industrial rubber market but a technically constrained one. Research firm 360iResearch estimated the global marine airbags market at USD 328.82 million in 2025 and projected USD 346.59 million in 2026. The same source attributes approximately 52% of global revenue to Asia-Pacific, with China acting as the primary manufacturing and export centre for the category.The technical reference point is ISO 14409:2011, Ships and marine technology - Ship launching air bags, published by the International Organization for Standardization. The standard covers design, materials and testing, and classifies marine airbags into two categories: Ordinary (QP) and High-capacity (QG). It also specifies a minimum safety factor of 6:1 for buoyancy-related straps and lifting belts used in salvage applications.That combination - a two-tier product classification plus a defined safety factor - is why procurement in this category tends to be document-led. A buyer comparing suppliers is not only comparing rubber thickness. The buyer is checking which standard the unit was designed to, which class society witnessed the testing, and whether the certificate names the product family actually being purchased.The certification record, item by itemThe management system layer is documented by two certificates issued by Shandong Guoyuan Certification Co., Ltd. The ISO 9001:2015 certificate, numbered 32726Q10126RIS, was issued on 9 May 2026 and is valid to 8 May 2029; its scope covers the production of marine airbags, rubber fenders and docking fenders. The ISO 14001:2015 certificate, numbered 32725E20318R0S, runs from 28 May 2025 to 27 May 2028 and covers production of marine airbags, rubber fenders, marine chains and related environmental management activities.Product-level class documentation is split by product family. BV certificate GTS 2025 154536 0003, issued on 4 September 2025, covers marine rubber airbags, ship launching airbags and marine salvage airbags against ISO 14409. BV certificate INS/NR/SHOP-25/377, issued on 9 July 2025, covers pneumatic rubber fenders against ISO 17357. BV certificate INS/NR/SHOP-26/131, issued on 24 March 2026, covers cone fenders against the PIANC guidelines.Two further class society documents extend the record beyond the European classification route. RMRS certificate 21.10345.266, issued on 16 August 2021, covers submarine pneumatic rubber fenders and cites ISO 17357-1:2014, EN 10204:2004 and ISO 10474:2013, with relevance to Russia and CIS markets. IRS test report QIN21X015, issued on 22 July 2021, covers ship launching airbags and marine salvage airbags against ISO 14409 and relates to the India and South Asia market.Product documentation for the airbag and fender ranges also lists CCS, BV, ISO, RS and ABS approvals. The distinction matters for evaluation: a certificate issued for a pneumatic fender against ISO 17357 does not extend to a ship launching airbag, and a cone fender approval issued against PIANC does not cover a salvage airbag. Each document carries its own product scope, standard and market relevance.Parameters a procurement team can check against the certificatesThe ship launching airbag is produced from natural rubber with a nylon cord reinforcement and is offered in 3 to 12 layers. The stated size range is 0.6 m to 2.8 m in diameter and 5.0 m to 25.0 m in length, with a stated service life of 5 to 8 years. Supplied fittings include a valve, pressure gauge, pulling ring, three-way connecting tube and hose joint. The product is described as compliant with ISO 14409 and as capable of launching and upgrading vessels up to 100,000 DWT.The marine salvage airbag uses the same base construction but a different performance envelope. Maximum working pressure is 0.25 MPa, which the company states supports use at water depths up to 25 m. Buoyancy is given as 10 tons to 50 tons per unit. The unit is built as a totally enclosed tube with cone ends using Holistic Screw technology, a construction the company states leaves no welded seams - a design choice relevant to salvage work where seam failure would be the critical failure mode.The pneumatic rubber fender is filled with compressed air at a working inner pressure of 50 kPa or 80 kPa, with a size range of 0.5 m to 4.5 m in diameter and 1.0 m to 12.0 m in length. It is available as a sling type or with a chain and tyre net, and carries a stated service life of over 10 years. As with the airbags, the internal construction combines natural rubber with a nylon cord layer.A practical constraint applies across all three lines. A certificate scope does not automatically transfer to a non-standard diameter, layer count or pressure rating. Buyers specifying oversized or high-layer units should confirm at inquiry stage whether the required certification route can be applied to the exact configuration, and whether third-party witness testing is included in the inspection plan.Naval supply history and quality controlThe company identifies itself in its corporate documentation as a navy supplier. Its stated naval customer base comprises the Bangladesh Navy, French Navy, Royal Thai Navy, Italian Navy and Philippine Navy. Naval procurement generally applies specification and inspection requirements that differ from commercial port orders, and the company states that this project experience has shaped its handling of technical specifications, inspection requirements, delivery schedules and project coordination.Quality control is described as running from raw material to final inspection. The stated protocol includes rubber raw material testing, dimensional and hardness checks on rubber fenders, air-tightness testing on ship airbags and pneumatic fenders, and compression testing to verify energy absorption and reaction force. Third-party inspection by CCS, BV, ABS and DNV is stated as available on request, and material traceability documentation is offered for metal components.The manufacturing base is given as a 40,000 m2 factory with 120 employees, including a 25-engineer technical team, and annual output of 2,000 pieces. Stated export ratio is 95% of production, with markets listed as Southeast Asia, South America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.Commercial parameters are stated as a minimum order quantity of one unit, lead times of 5 to 30 days and monthly capacity of 200 units. Customisation is offered on size, pressure rating, logo, fittings, packaging and drawings under OEM and ODM arrangements. After-sales provision includes 24/7 online technical support, installation and repair guidance, on-site service, a 12 to 24 month warranty and free repair kits.Delivery records cited by the companyDocumented project references span launching, docking and salvage work. In Brazil, a shipyard used 13 units of 2.5 m by 15 m, 7-layer marine launching airbags to launch 13 barges, with the company reporting no air leakage and an estimated service life of 8 to 10 years under normal slipway conditions. In Romania, a marine salvage company took 10 units for shallow and deep-water vessel refloating and wreck lifting, with a stated service life of 6 to 8 years under regular salvage conditions.Company project records also list a 2025 shipment of 60 pieces of D2.0 m by L2.0 m foam filled fenders to the Dominican Republic for berthing of vessels up to 100,000 DWT, produced in a 45-day cycle and loaded into 12 forty-foot containers. A separate 2025 delivery to Sri Lanka comprised 28 sets of 1050H cone fenders. The company also exhibited ship launching airbags, pneumatic fenders, dock fenders and associated marine systems at Marintec Shanghai 2025.Company positionIn its corporate profile, Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. describes itself as a professional manufacturer established in 1992 and specialising in pneumatic rubber fenders, ship and dock rubber fenders, ship launching airbags and salvage airbags. The profile states that products are designed, manufactured and tested in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 quality management requirements, and that products can be manufactured and inspected to the applicable requirements of leading marine classification societies, including CCS, BV, RS, ABS and LR, based on specific project requirements.The profile further states that the company provides technical support across selection, manufacturing, inspection, delivery and installation guidance, and that its team works with customers on vessel, site and project conditions before specifications are fixed.Market impactThe commercial effect of a documented certification record in this category is mostly felt at the shortlisting stage. Port authorities, shipyards and salvage contractors typically screen suppliers on whether the required class society route is available before technical and price comparison begins. A supplier that can present a certificate number, issuing body, issue date and product scope shortens that screening step; a supplier that cannot is usually excluded regardless of unit price.The record also illustrates a structural feature of the market. With Asia-Pacific accounting for roughly 52% of category revenue and China serving as the main export base, the competitive question for non-Chinese buyers is less about availability and more about verifiable conformity. Certificates issued by BV, RMRS and IRS, alongside ISO 14409 and ISO 17357 references, provide the third-party anchor that procurement teams use to compare otherwise similar rubber products.That said, certification is one input among several. Buyers evaluating ship launching airbags still need to confirm layer count against vessel tonnage, check that the safety factor required by ISO 14409 is met for salvage lifting duty, verify that fittings and accessory packages match the site equipment, and confirm inspection arrangements before production rather than after shipment.OutlookMarket projections point to modest rather than rapid expansion: the 360iResearch estimate moves from USD 328.82 million in 2025 to USD 346.59 million in 2026. In a category of that size, supplier differentiation tends to come from documentation depth, inspection capability and delivery reliability rather than from volume alone.For Florescence, the near-term test is whether a manufacturing record dating to 1992, a multi-society certification portfolio and a stated naval customer base translate into repeat orders on larger launching and salvage projects. For buyers, the practical next step is narrower: request the certificate that names the exact product, standard and configuration under consideration, and confirm the inspection plan before the order is placed.

Michelle Zhang

Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co. Ltd

+ + 86 182-0532-1693

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Since 1992, Class-Certified: Florescence Builds Marine Fender Brand Moat with Navy-Grade Supply & 140+ Countries News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 09:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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