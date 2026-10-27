The Airpower Foundation's Honoring Freedom Night brings our community together to celebrate and honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

Patrick K. O'Donnell's new fall release (November 10), Revolutionary Snipers: Washington's Frontier Commandos Whose Marksmanship Forged a New Way of War and Helped Win the Revolution, is essential for Veterans Day, and the USMC Birthday.

"The All-American Book Club" Honors Veterans & American Values With November Lineup.

A VETERAN TRIBUTE "The All-American Book Club" Honors Veterans & American Values for America 250 in November.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The All-American Book Club" Honors Veterans & American Values With November Lineup: Guests include: Patrick K. O'Donnell, Actress Laura Osnes, Airpower Foundation, Callie Murray, Lisa Bradley, Commander Everett Alvarez Jr., and Roger Owens.Eden Gordon Media and The All-American Book Club, heard on News Talk 105.9 WMAL-FM and PRAY, announce their November series, a Veteran Tribute for America 250,“Heroes on the Home Front.” In honor of Veterans Day, the series features interviews with authors whose new books, businesses, foundations, and movies reflect honoring those who served and the heart of this great nation.Featured guests include bestselling author and historian Patrick K. O'Donnell, actress Laura Osnes, an equine therapy feature with the Airpower Foundation ambassador Courtney Phillips, author Callie Murray, Commander Everett Alvarez Jr. (U.S. Navy, Ret.), R. Riveter Co-Founder Lisa Bradley, and Star-Spangled Tea & Coffee Founder Roger Owens.Patrick K. O'Donnell is a renowned professional speaker who delivers his lectures extemporaneously, without notes, on America's conflicts, espionage, and special operations, and has been in tremendous demand keynoting events for the 250th.His new fall release (November 10), Revolutionary Snipers: Washington's Frontier Commandos Whose Marksmanship Forged a New Way of War and Helped Win the Revolution, is essential for Veterans Day, the USMC Birthday, and the ongoing celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the United States. This immersive, action-packed, Band of Brothers-style narrative history is his third in a trilogy on the American Revolution, following Washington's Immortals and The Indispensables.He is a historical consultant for DreamWorks' award-winning miniseries, "Band of Brothers," and scores of documentaries produced by the BBC, The History Channel, and Discovery. @combathistorianLaura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee with leading credits across Broadway, television, film, and concert stages. A versatile leading performer with a career spanning musical theatre, screen work, symphonic concerts, cast recordings, and original music.A career spanning Broadway leading roles, original television movies, episodic television, nationally broadcast concert performances, and live stages around the world. Laura has led eight original television movies across Hallmark Channel and Great American/PureFlix, in addition to episodic roles on FX, CW, and CBS.Callie Murray is an entrepreneur whose work has been covered by The TODAY Show and The New York Times. She writes an email series called The Author's Note, and she recently released her debut historical fiction novel, The Brunswick.Blurbed "a beautiful bit of art" by Allen Levi and "a brilliantly executed debut" by Lisa Wingate, The Brunswick follows a woman in small-town Georgia who uses her family's old hotel to house Jewish refugee children in 1939.Roger Owens, Co-Founder of Star Spangled Tea & Coffee Co., says every blend begins with a place, a person, or a moment that helped shape our nation. From the battlefields that secured our freedom to the small towns that define our character, from presidential homes to winding highways, every cup is crafted to celebrate the spirit of America.Our company was founded by an Iraq War veteran of the 3rd Infantry Division and his wife, an educator who has spent more than two decades serving students. Together, we believed coffee and tea could become more than a daily ritual-they could become a way to preserve history, honor service, and inspire meaningful conversations.Lisa Bradley, Co-Founder and CEO of R. Riveter, grew up in Columbus, MT - a small Rocky Mountain town. She studied Business + Entrepreneurship in the "Big City" of Bismarck, ND, where she met Jason Bradley. Soon after, she married into the Army and the two enjoyed four duty stations in just over six years. Lisa combined a "roll up the sleeves" mentality with her MBA to launch R. Riveter with her friend and co-founder, Cameron Cruse. Explore their latest handcrafted bags, accessories, and everyday essentials, thoughtfully created by military spouses and designed to accompany every adventure.R. Riveter was founded on the American ideal that opportunity and innovation, when combined with determination, will create positive impact. The name was inspired by World War II cultural icon Rosie the Riveter who symbolizes the contribution women made to the workforce that helped win the war. In 2016, R. Riveter appeared on Shark Tank and partnered with investor Mark Cubin.Commander Everett Alvarez, Jr. (U.S. Navy, Ret.) is a decorated American military veteran, author, attorney, entrepreneur, and former prisoner of war whose extraordinary story of courage, perseverance, and patriotism has inspired generations of Americans.On August 5, 1964, while flying a combat mission over North Vietnam from the USS Constellation, Alvarez became the first American naval aviator shot down and captured during the Vietnam War. He endured more than eight years of captivity, including imprisonment and torture at the infamous "Hanoi Hilton," before his release on February 12, 1973.In December 2024, legislation awarding Alvarez the Congressional Gold Medal was signed into law, recognizing his extraordinary sacrifice and service to the nation. Commander Alvarez remains an enduring symbol of American resilience, military honor, faith, and dedication to country.The Airpower Foundation is a leading voice and continues to champion America's service members and veterans through innovative programs focused on emotional well-being, workforce development, and meaningful employment opportunities. It is honored to partner with the American Paint Horse Foundation and Courtney Phillips, a United States Army veteran and equine professional, who is an ambassador for (HFN) Honoring Freedom Night.The Airpower Foundation's Honoring Freedom Night brings our community together to celebrate and honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. Through the power of horses and equine therapy, we share stories, recognize our Veterans' service, and show the incredible impact horses can have on people's lives. It's a special event that reminds us why we believe horses make us better human beings.Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club. You will find our host, Eden Gordon Hill, at the intersection of media and patriotism. Hill founded and owns Eden Gordon Media.

Eden Hill

Eden Gordon Media, LLC

+1 202-714-6014

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A VETERAN TRIBUTE "The All-American Book Club" Honors Veterans & American Values for America 250 in November News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry



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