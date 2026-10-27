CIS, MS-ISAC, And Cosn Report: K-12 Schools Face Growing Cyber Threats Amid Resource Constraints And Rapid AI Adoption

New report finds cyber incidents are increasingly disrupting school operations, underscoring the need for leadership engagement, preparedness, and resilience.

- Randy Rose, VP of Security Operations and Intelligence, CIS

CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®), the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC®), and the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) today released The State of K-12 Cybersecurity 2026: America's Schools on the Digital Frontlines in the AI Era, a new report highlighting the growing cybersecurity challenges facing schools and offering practical steps education leaders can take to protect their districts.

The findings suggest many school leaders recognize cyber threats as a growing risk but remain less prepared for a major cyber event than for other types of emergencies.

"I think most school districts are prepared to deal with just about any type of incident they may face, from weather events to pandemics to acts of violence," said Michael Patton, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools for the Saratoga Springs City School District in New York. "But when it comes to a major cyber event, I worry that most of us are not well prepared."

Among the report's findings:

.More than half (51%) of surveyed schools and districts reported experiencing a cyber incident in the past year, with 1 in 3 (34%) of schools and districts reporting cyber incidents affecting school operations.

.More than 11,600 cybersecurity incidents required escalation and response during the 2025-2026 school year.

.AI adoption is widespread across K-12, yet only 33% of organizations report having formal AI policies in place.

.Nearly 80% of respondents said they need additional cybersecurity support, resources, or guidance.

The report also highlights encouraging progress:

.83% of surveyed schools and districts report implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) and email security protections.

.Schools and districts using the MS-ISAC's protective DNS web security service saw an average of more than 3.1 million potential cyber threats blocked during the school year.

. Many schools are successfully stopping attacks before they become major incidents.

“Schools are working hard every day to improve cybersecurity, often with small teams and very limited resources,” said Randy Rose, Vice President of Security Operations and Intelligence at CIS.“But the environment around them is changing quickly, especially as AI reshapes both the opportunities and risks for the K-12 community. The schools and districts that will be best positioned for the future are those that invest in the kind of cyber resilience that ensures a cyber incident doesn't expand to a community-wide crisis.”

The report also highlights the far-reaching operational impact of cyber incidents. Respondents reported disruptions to classroom instruction, student information systems, communications, payroll, and other essential services, underscoring how deeply technology is woven into day-to-day school operations.

"The entire enterprise of the school system runs on the network," said Keith Krueger, Chief Executive Officer of CoSN. "Doors, locks, security cameras, bus schedules, payroll, and student information systems all depend on technology functioning safely and reliably. This report makes clear that cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue. It is fundamental to a school's ability to serve students and communities."

Learn More

School leaders, board members, technology leaders, and education stakeholders are invited to explore the report's findings and practical recommendations during a webinar hosted by CIS and the MS-ISAC on November 4th. Learn more and register here: 2026 K-12 Cybersecurity Report: Key Takeaways for School Leaders.

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About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS BenchmarksTM, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities. To learn more, visit cisecurity or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

About CoSN:

CoSN, the world-class professional association for K-12 education technology leaders, stands at the forefront of education innovation. We are driven by a mission to equip current and aspiring K-12 education technology leaders, their teams, and school districts with the community, knowledge, and professional development they need to cultivate engaging learning environments. Our vision is rooted in a future where every learner reaches their unique potential, guided by our community. CoSN represents over 2,000 school districts and 14 million students and continues to grow as a powerful and influential voice in K-12 education.



Kelly Wyland

Center for Internet Security

+1 518-256-6978

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CIS, MS-ISAC, and CoSN Report: K-12 Schools Face Growing Cyber Threats Amid Resource Constraints and Rapid AI Adoption News Provided By Center for Internet Security October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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