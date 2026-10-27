The Center Origin Reports Measurable Changes In Anxiety, Depression And Well-Being Following Journey Work

What happens after a psychedelic journey? New data from The Center Origin, Colorado's first licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center in Denver provides answers.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An analysis of client-reported outcomes collected through Althea, a platform that helps regulated psychedelic care providers track client outcomes, shows measurable changes in anxiety, depression and overall well-being following Journey Work at The Center Origin, with the largest decline occurring in anxiety.According to The Center Origin's pre-and-post Journey Work assessments:●Anxiety (GAD-7): 47.79% reduction●Depression (PHQ-9): 29.19% reduction●Overall well-being (WHO-5): 13.60% increaseThe findings represent outcomes reported by Center Origin clients before and after their Journey Work and offer a data-driven look at changes that are often discussed primarily through personal stories and anecdotal accounts.Moving Beyond AnecdotesPsychedelic care is often discussed through personal stories and individual experiences. While those stories are important, The Center Origin believes measurable outcomes are also essential to understanding what changes for clients after a journey.Althea's platform collects standardized assessments from participants, enabling providers to compare baseline (pre) and post-journey responses.For The Center Origin, the data is one more part of its ongoing commitment to thoughtful preparation, professional facilitation and meaningful integration. As natural medicine services become part of the emerging landscape of regulated psychedelic care, understanding client outcomes is increasingly important.“The results are encouraging, and this is exactly why measuring outcomes matters,” said Elizabeth Cooke, Founder and CEO of The Center Origin.“We see and hear about the impact of Journey Work in the lives of our clients every day. Having data to track changes in anxiety, depression and overall well-being gives us another way to better understand and demonstrate what this work can mean for clients.”The Importance of What Happens Before and After the JourneyThe Center Origin's approach extends beyond the psychedelic experience itself. Clients participate in preparation before their journey and receive integration support afterward. This approach helps clients prepare intentionally for their experience and explore how to apply what they take from it to their everyday lives.The Center Origin plans to continue collecting and evaluating outcomes as more clients complete the assessment process.“This is early data, but it is important data,” Cooke said.“We want to keep measuring, keep learning and keep listening to the people who trust us with this work.”About the DataThe findings are based on 171 clients who completed both pre-and-post Journey Work assessments through Althea between June 2025 through October 2026.For media inquiries, or to learn more about regulated natural medicine services in Colorado, please contact Elizabeth Cooke or Harrison Tillou at... or visit .About The Center OriginThe Center Origin is a Denver-based Colorado-licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center offering natural medicine services, including preparation, administration, and integration sessions, supporting both microdosing and high dose experiences, in alignment with the CO DOR Natural Medicine Division. Our mission is to create a community for optimum health & wellness through the integration of psychedelic assisted services & medicinal mushroom products.Elizabeth CookeThe Center Origin, LLC+1 303-284-4246email us here

Elizabeth Cooke

The Center Origin, LLC

+1 303-284-4246

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The Center Origin Reports Measurable Changes in Anxiety, Depression and Well-Being Following Journey Work News Provided By The Center Origin, LLC October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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