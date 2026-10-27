Plotsy Brings Bestselling Sci-Fi Author Jasper T. Scott's 'Dark Space' To The Screen

Dark Space, Jasper T. Scott

Author Jasper T. Scott

Watch a great book at Plotsy

The million-copy bestselling author's space opera joins Plotsy's growing lineup of books brought to life as episodic Plotsy vBooksTM.

- Michael Gorton, Founder & CEO of PlotsyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plotsy today announced that it has signed USA Today bestselling author Jasper T. Scott to bring“Dark Space,” the first novel in his acclaimed science-fiction series, to the screen as a Plotsy vBookTM.Plotsy transforms books into episodic visual experiences called Plotsy vBooksTM, bringing authors' original stories to the screen while staying true to the words, characters, and creative vision readers love. The format offers audiences another way to experience a story alongside print, ebooks, and audiobooks.Scott is a USA Today bestselling author and three-time Kindle All-Star with more than 50 science-fiction novels and over one million copies sold. His books have been translated into multiple languages, including Japanese and German. He is known for fast-paced storytelling, intricate plots, unexpected twists, and characters readers can't help rooting for.In“Dark Space,” humanity is on the brink of extinction, and its last survivors are hiding in a dangerous corner of the galaxy. Ethan Ortane, an exiled smuggler searching for his missing family, becomes caught in a conspiracy that could determine humanity's fate. Packed with action, mystery, and unexpected twists,“Dark Space” is a gritty space opera for fans of Battlestar Galactica and Firefly.“I love stories where humanity faces impossible odds and finds a way to win.” said Michael Gorton, Founder and CEO of Plotsy.“Jasper T. Scott's Dark Space captures the emotions and that spirit brilliantly. I'm thrilled to bring his extraordinary universe to life on Plotsy.”“As an author, you spend years imagining these worlds and characters in motion,” said Jasper T. Scott.“Seeing 'Dark Space' brought to the screen as a Plotsy vBookTM is incredibly exciting. I am sure that fans of the series will enjoy seeing Ethan's journey come to life in this new format, and I can't wait to watch it myself!”The addition of“Dark Space” expands Plotsy's growing library of science-fiction and fantasy titles as the platform continues partnering with established authors to bring their stories to life.Part One of the“Dark Space” Plotsy vBookTM is scheduled to begin streaming in the Plotsy app later this year. Fans can explore Plotsy's growing collection of Plotsy vBooksTM and sign up for exclusive updates about“Dark Space” at plotsy. Authors interested in bringing their work to the Plotsy vBookTM format can learn more at plotsy/for-authors.Watch a great book.About PlotsyPlotsy introduces the Plotsy vBookTM, a new way to experience books. The platform brings authors' stories to the screen in episodic form. Plotsy is available on smart TVs, Roku, iPhone, Android, tablets, and web browsers. Learn more and watch at plotsy.Where books come to life... exactly as written.Media Contact:Crystal Cardwell | Chief Marketing Officer...plotsy

Crystal Cardwell

Plotsy, Inc.

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Plotsy Brings Bestselling Sci-Fi Author Jasper T. Scott's 'Dark Space' to the Screen News Provided By Plotsy, Inc. October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry



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