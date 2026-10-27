Ovation Fertility 'Embryo Glue' Research Abstract Selected For Presentation At ASRM 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OvationFertility's latest research analyzing the effectiveness of“embryo glue” as transfer media for frozen embryo transfer (FET) was presented at the 2026 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, held Oct. 24-28 in Baltimore. The study, titled“High Cost Without Clinical Gain: Multicenter Evaluation of Hyaluronan-Enriched Transfer Medium Versus Low Lactate Medium for Transfer in Frozen Embryo Transfers,” was featured in a poster presentation.Produced in collaboration with co-authors Lindsey VerMilyea of Nexpring Health and Matthew“Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC (ABB), vice president of scientific advancement at Ovation Fertility, this retrospective multicenter cohort study examined all FET cycles from two in vitro fertilization (IVF) centers between 2022 and 2025. The study evaluated 5,661 FET cycles in total, examining embryo implantation and other factors using two different embryo transfer media: hyaluronan-enriched transfer medium, or“embryo glue,” and CSCM-NX (low lactate) supplemented with protein, a commonly used embryo culture medium.The study found that hyaluronan-enriched transfer medium, often marketed to IVF labs and patients as“embryo glue,” substantially increases cost without improving embryo implantation in FET.“The 'glue' word is so attractive to patients, but embryo glue doesn't actually make the embryo stick to the uterus,” said Nirvika Singh Sharma, PhD, MD, HCLD/ELD(ABB), associate laboratory director at Ovation Fertility San Antonio, who authored the study.“Implantation is a complex process, and the most important parameters are embryo quality, euploidy and the quality of the uterine lining. The natural environment inside the uterus already has all the ingredients it needs for an embryo to grow and implant. In our study, we found that hyaluronan-enriched transfer medium just adds cost, without clinical gain.”Based on these new findings, IVF labs and patients may wish to consider eliminating the use of embryo glue, which would significantly lower the cost of an IVF cycle.To learn more about the study presented at ASRM 2026, visit ovationfertility/research.About Dr. Singh SharmaNirvika Singh Sharma, PhD, MD, HCLD/ELD(ABB) is a reproductive scientist, physician, embryologist and laboratory leader whose career uniquely bridges both the clinical and laboratory aspects of reproductive medicine. With advanced training as both a medical doctor and an IVF laboratory director, she brings a rare combination of clinical insight and scientific expertise to the field of assisted reproductive technology, enabling her to effectively collaborate with physicians, laboratory teams and patients to improve fertility outcomes.Dr. Singh currently serves as associate laboratory director at Ovation Fertility San Antonio, where she oversees IVF, embryology and andrology laboratory operations, while ensuring excellence in patient care, laboratory quality, regulatory compliance, safety and innovation. She also provides leadership for multiple satellite andrology laboratories and actively participates in clinical research, quality improvement initiatives and professional education.About Ovation FertilityOvation Fertility, part of the US Fertility network, is a leading national consortium of IVF laboratories dedicated to advancing reproductive care. Working closely with affiliated physician practices, Ovation leverages cutting-edge, evidence-based fertility treatments to provide hopeful parents with the highest chances of success. Ovation offers a comprehensive range of services, including frozen donor and surrogacy services and secure storage solutions for frozen biomaterials. Together, Ovation and its partners are committed to setting new standards in reproductive medicine. Learn more at .

Marla Selph

Catalyst HCM, Inc.

+1 816-729-1016

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Ovation Fertility 'Embryo Glue' Research Abstract Selected for Presentation at ASRM 2026 News Provided By Catalyst HCM, Inc. October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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